Friday, November 21, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: 7 stocks will go ex-date next week; check full list here

Dividend stocks: 7 stocks will go ex-date next week; check full list here

AK Capital Services has also declared a notable payout, announcing a dividend of ₹16 per share

Dividend stocks

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks: Seven companies, including Power Finance Corporation and AK Capital Services, will be in focus next week as their shares move into the ex-dividend phase between Monday, November 24, 2025, and Friday, November 28, 2025.
 
Exchange data on the BSE show that these firms have recently declared dividends, drawing the attention of investors who track payout opportunities around record dates and ex-dates.

What is ex-dividend date?

The ex-dividend date is the day on or after which a stock trades without the right to its next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on or after its ex-dividend date, you will not receive the upcoming dividend. To be eligible for the dividend, you must purchase the stock before the ex-dividend date.
 

Key dividend payouts next week

Within this group, Ingersoll-Rand (India) has announced the largest dividend in absolute terms. The company’s board has approved a final dividend of ₹55 per share, and has fixed Tuesday, November 25, 2025, as the record date for identifying eligible shareholders.
 
AK Capital Services has also declared a notable payout, announcing a dividend of ₹16 per share. Its record date has been set as Thursday, November 27, 2025 to determine which investors qualify for the distribution.
 
These announcements are likely to attract income-oriented investors, especially those who look for a combination of regular cash flows and reasonably strong fundamentals.

Full list of stocks going ex-dividend

Below is the complete set of stocks scheduled to trade ex-dividend next week, along with their respective record dates and dividend details (as per recent exchange disclosures):
 
Company Record Date Purpose
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd Nov 25, 2025 Interim Dividend- ₹55
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Nov 26, 2025 Interim Dividend- ₹3.65
Shyamkamal Investments Ltd Nov 26, 2025 Interim Dividend- ₹0.1
AK Capital Services Ltd Nov 27, 2025 Interim Dividend- ₹16
Aryavan Enterprise Ltd Nov 28, 2025 Interim Dividend- ₹0.5
Meera Industries Ltd Nov 28, 2025 Interim Dividend-₹0.5
Nile Ltd Nov 28, 2025 Interim Dividend- ₹5
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, November 21, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 150 pts; Nifty holds 26,100; Metal, realty drag; VIX soars 10%

gmr, airport, air passengers, air traffic

GMR Airports rallies 15% in 1 month, stock at multi-year high; here's why

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Inclusion of REITs in market indices through glide path: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Groww

Groww snaps two-day loss; will it follow Ola Electric's rollercoaster path?

Gold outlook

Gold outlook: Fed decision to dictate short-term moves in yellow metal

Topics : dividend Share price dividends Interim Dividend Power Finance Corporation Ingersoll-Rand (India) Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon