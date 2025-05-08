Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 08:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend stocks: Bajaj Finance, Coforge, BOM, 2 others to remain in focus

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight during trading sessions following their dividend announcements to shareholders as they go ex-date on Friday, May 9, 2025

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Dividend stocks: Shares of Bajaj Finance, Coforge, Laurus Labs, Bank of Maharashtra, and Transformers and Rectifiers (India) are expected to remain in focus today, Thursday, May 8, 2025, following their announcement of dividend rewards to shareholders. A dividend is often viewed as a form of passive income, representing a portion of a company’s profits distributed to shareholders as a reward for their investment.
 
According to BSE data, these stocks are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on May 9, 2025. The ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the right to receive the declared dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to be eligible. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on their records on the record date.
 
 
Among the highlighted companies, Coforge has declared the highest dividend, announcing an interim dividend of ₹19 per share. The company has also set May 9, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.
 
Bajaj Finance follows with a special dividend of ₹12 per share, also with the record date fixed as May 9, 2025. 

Other companies joining the dividend announcement include Bank of Maharashtra, which has declared a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share, and Laurus Labs, which has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.80 per share.
 
Meanwhile, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) has declared a final dividend of ₹0.20 per share, with the same record date of May 9, 2025. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Bajaj Finance May 9, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹ 12 May 9, 2025
Coforge May 9, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹ 19 May 9, 2025
Laurus Labs May 9, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹ 0.80 May 9, 2025
Bank of Maharashtra May 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹ 1.50 May 9, 2025
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) May 9, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹ 0.20 May 9, 2025
 
Besides them, Oracle Financial Services Software, and Gravita India will also be closely watched by investors as they are trading ex-dividend today. Among them, Oracle Financial Services Software has announced an interim dividend of ₹265 per share, and Gravita India has announced an interim dividend of ₹6.35 per share for their respective shareholders.
 

First Published: May 08 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

