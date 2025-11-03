Monday, November 03, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: Coal India, 5 others to remain in focus; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: Coal India, 5 others to remain in focus; do you own any?

Among the list, Coal India leads with the announcement of the highest interim dividend of ₹10.25 per share. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders follows with an interim dividend of ₹6 per share

dividend shares

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks today, Monday, November 3, 2025: Shares of Coal India, Happiest Minds Technologies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, RailTel Corporation of India, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, and Sundram Fasteners are expected to remain in the spotlight during today’s trading following their announcement of dividend rewards for shareholders.   
BSE data suggest that the shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Tuesday, November 4. Investors willing to claim the benefits of these dividend payouts should own the stock on or before the ex-dividend date.
 
Among the list, Coal India leads with the announcement of the highest interim dividend of ₹10.25 per share. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders follows with an interim dividend of ₹6 per share.
 
 
Meanwhile, Sundram Fasteners has declared an interim dividend of ₹3.75 per share, and Happiest Minds Technologies will pay ₹2.75 per share.
 
Further, RailTel Corporation of India and Bhansali Engineering Polymers have declared interim dividends of ₹1 each to their respective shareholders, as per BSE data. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Nov 4,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 5,2025
Coal India Nov 4,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹10.25 Nov 4,2025
Happiest Minds Technologies Nov 4,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2.75 Nov 4,2025
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Nov 4,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Nov 4,2025
RailTel Corporation of India Nov 4,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 4,2025
Sundram Fasteners Nov 4,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹3.75 Nov 4,2025
  (Source: BSE)
 
On the record date front, all companies except Bhansali Engineering Polymers have set November 4 as the date to determine shareholder eligibility for dividend participation. Bhansali Engineering has set its record date on November 5. 
Besides, the shares of Colgate Palmolive (India), DCM Shriram, Oracle Financial Services Software, Shree Cement, and Supreme Industries will also be closely watched during their ex-dividend trading today. Among them, Oracle Financial Services Software has announced an interim dividend of ₹130 per share, Shree Cement ₹80 per share, Colgate Palmolive (India) ₹24 per share, Supreme Industries ₹11 per share, and DCM Shriram ₹3.60 per share.
   

More From This Section

stock market live updates november 3

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 103 pts, Nifty below 25,700 in pre-open; Airtel, Bank of Baroda eyed

Vedanta

Vedanta Q2 revenue, Ebitda hit record; brokerages see strong H2 outlook

IEX share price

'Market coupling' poses threat to IEX, says Nuvama; assigns 'Reduce' tag

Stocks to Watch, November 3, 2025

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 3: Auto stocks, BPCL, Bank of Baroda, JK Cement

global stocks

Asian stocks gain on AI optimism as dollar stays near 3-month high

Topics : dividend Buzzing stocks Stocks in focus share market Markets Sensex Nifty Coal India Railtel Corporation of India Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesICC Women's World Cup Prize MoneyICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon