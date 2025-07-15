Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend stocks: TCS, 6 others to trade ex-date on July 16; do you own any?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-date tomorrow, July 16, along with their key details

Dividend

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Avadh Sugar & Energy, B&A Packaging India, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics, Piramal Pharma, TCI Express, Anant Raj, and Ultramarine & Pigments are expected to remain in focus as they will trade ex-date tomorrow, July 16, 2025, following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders. Meanwhile, Ashok Leyland will be closely watched after announcing a bonus issue for its shareholders, showed the BSE data. 
 
The ex-date is the day a stock begins trading without the entitlement to corporate benefits such as dividends or bonus shares. Investors must hold the stock before the ex-date to be eligible for these benefits. The record date determines the list of shareholders who qualify for the corporate action.
 
 
Among the companies, TCS has declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per share, with the record date set for July 16 to determine eligible shareholders.
 
Avadh Sugar & Energy has announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share, with the record date also fixed for July 16.
 
Additionally, Ultramarine & Pigments has declared a final dividend of ₹6 per share for FY25, TCI Express will pay a final dividend of ₹2 per share, and B&A Packaging India has announced a final dividend of ₹1 per share. All three have set July 16 as the record date. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Tata Consultancy Services July 16,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹11 July 16,2025
Ashok Leyland July 16,2025 Bonus issue 1:1 July 16,2025
Avadh Sugar & Energy July 16,2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 July 16,2025
B&A Packaging India July 16,2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 16,2025
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics July 16,2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.10 July 16,2025
Piramal Pharma July 16,2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.14 July 16,2025
TCI Express July 16,2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 July 16,2025
Anant Raj July 16,2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.73 July 16,2025
Ultramarine & Pigments July 16,2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 July 16,2025
 
(Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)  Furthermore, Piramal Pharma, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics, and Anant Raj will distribute final dividends of ₹0.14, ₹0.10, and ₹0.73 per share, respectively. These companies have also set July 16 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.
 
Separately, Ashok Leyland has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, meaning shareholders will receive 1 new fully paid-up equity share of ₹1 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up share held. The company has fixed Wednesday, July 16, 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the bonus allotment.

