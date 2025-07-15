Dividend stocks: TCS, 6 others to trade ex-date on July 16; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Avadh Sugar & Energy, B&A Packaging India, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics, Piramal Pharma, TCI Express, Anant Raj, and Ultramarine & Pigments are expected to remain in focus as they will trade ex-date tomorrow, July 16, 2025, following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders. Meanwhile, Ashok Leyland will be closely watched after announcing a bonus issue for its shareholders, showed the BSE data.
The ex-date is the day a stock begins trading without the entitlement to corporate benefits such as dividends or bonus shares. Investors must hold the stock before the ex-date to be eligible for these benefits. The record date determines the list of shareholders who qualify for the corporate action.
Among the companies, TCS has declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per share, with the record date set for July 16 to determine eligible shareholders.
Avadh Sugar & Energy has announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share, with the record date also fixed for July 16.
Additionally, Ultramarine & Pigments has declared a final dividend of ₹6 per share for FY25, TCI Express will pay a final dividend of ₹2 per share, and B&A Packaging India has announced a final dividend of ₹1 per share. All three have set July 16 as the record date.
(Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html) Furthermore, Piramal Pharma, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics, and Anant Raj will distribute final dividends of ₹0.14, ₹0.10, and ₹0.73 per share, respectively. These companies have also set July 16 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.
Separately, Ashok Leyland has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, meaning shareholders will receive 1 new fully paid-up equity share of ₹1 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up share held. The company has fixed Wednesday, July 16, 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the bonus allotment.