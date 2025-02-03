Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Divis Labs share surge 5% after profits rise 64% in Q3 results; know more

Divis Labs share surge 5% after profits rise 64% in Q3 results; know more

Divi's Laboratories share price slipped 4.60 per cent at Rs 5,881.15 a piece on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade after the pharmaceutical company's consolidated net profit for the third quarter

pharma

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Divi's Laboratories share price slipped 4.60 per cent at Rs 5,881.15 a piece on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade after the pharmaceutical company’s consolidated net profit for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25) stood at Rs 589 crore, up 64.52 per cent from Rs 358 crore rupees in the same quarter of the previous year.
 
The company reported a Q3FY25 earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 743 crore, compared to Rs 500 crore rupees in the same period last year. The Q3FY25 Ebitda margin surged to 32.04 per cent, up from 26.90 per cent year-on-year.
 
 
Meanwhile, the company’s revenue from operations grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,319 crore in Q3FY25, as against Rs 1,855 crore in the third quarter of FY24.
 
The company’s total expenses increased by 14.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,675 crore, from Rs 1,461 crore in Q3FY24. 
 
Further, the company’s board of directors approved the re-appointment of Dr. Kiran S. Divi as Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company for a period of five years with effect from April 01, 2025, the company informed in an exchange filing.

Also Read

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL)

Mahanagar Gas drops 6% as stock trades ex-dividend today; details here

agrochemical

Budget 2025 boost, strong Q3 lift UPL share price 6% to 52-week high

MOIL, MOIL Logo

MOIL shares rise 3% but pare gains soon after releasing monthly sales data

Paytm

Why One 97 Communications, parent of Paytm, shares gain 5% in weak market?

Coal India

Coal India share slips 5% after production drops to 78.4 MT in January

 
On the equities front, Divi's Labs share price has risen 16 per cent in the last six months, while gaining 57 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 5 per cent in the last six months, while rising 6.7 per cent in the last one year. 
 
Divis Labs has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1.54 trillion. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 84.14 and at an earning per share of Rs 69.20, according to BSE. 
 
At 2:10 PM, the stock price of the company was up 3.74 per cent at Rs 5,832.40 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.46 per cent to 77,153.06 level.
 
Divi's Laboratories is a leading pharmaceutical company specialising in the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and nutraceuticals. It is among the top three API manufacturers globally and is known for producing both generic APIs and intermediates, as well as custom-synthesized APIs for various pharmaceutical clients. 
 
The company exports its products to over 100 countries, and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Divi's Laboratories operates major manufacturing facilities in Andhra Pradesh and has international locations in Basel, Switzerland, and Florham Park, New Jersey. 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades 320 pts lower at 77,170; FMCG, Banks, OMCs drag; IT holds

Lab testing

Neogen stock surges 9% in weak market on strong Q3; soars 28% in 5 days

ipo market listing share market

Malpani Pipes IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Globus Spirits shares rise 5% in trade; here's what's boosting rally

Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Tech gains 4% after acquiring GAVS Tech Middle East biz

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Divis Labs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon