Malpani Pipes IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Malpani Pipes IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

The public offering, which closed its three-day subscription window on Friday, January 31, 2025, witnessed strong investor demand, with a subscription rate exceeding 146 times

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Malpani Pipes IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Malpani Pipes and Fittings IPO (initial public offering) shares is expected to be finalised today, Monday, February 3, 2025. The public offering, which closed its three-day subscription window on Friday, January 31, 2025, witnessed strong investor demand, with a subscription rate exceeding 146 times.
 
The Rs 25.92-crore SME offering was priced in the range of Rs 85-90 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares.
 
How to check Malpani Pipes IPO allotment status?
The shares of Malpani Pipes are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of BSE or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:
 
 
Check Malpani Pipes IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Malpani Pipes IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html
 
Malpani Pipes IPO grey market premium (GMP), likely listing
The grey market premium (GMP) for Malpani Pipes shares remains muted. On Monday, the unlisted shares were trading at Rs 92 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of 2.22 per cent or Rs 2 over the upper price band of Rs 90, according to sources tracking grey market trends.
 
Shares of Malpani Pipes are set to debut on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Current GMP trends suggest a strong market debut for Malpani Pipes IPO. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.  ALSO READ: Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO allotment; check status, GMP, listing date
 
About Malpani Pipes and Fittings
Incorporated in 2017, Malpani Pipes and Fittings manufactures high-grade plastic pipes, including HDPE, MDPE, and LLDPE pipes. The company's products cater to irrigation, water supply, sewerage, and infrastructure projects. With a manufacturing plant in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, the company operates 10 production lines with a capacity of 11,500 M.T.P.A. Malpani Pipes distributes its products to wholesalers, retailers, and government projects through authorized contractors.
 

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

