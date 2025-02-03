Business Standard

MOIL shares rise 3% but pare gains soon after releasing monthly sales data

MOIL shares rise 3% but pare gains soon after releasing monthly sales data

The stock moved after the company revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products with effect from April 1, 2025, and released production numbers

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

MOIL shares gained 3.2 per cent on Monday, logging an intraday high at Rs 319.65 per share on BSE. However, around 1:14 PM, MOIL share price was down 0.83 per cent at Rs 306.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.34 per cent at 77,246.28. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 6,245.98 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 588.35 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 259.5 per share. 
 
The stock moved after the company revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products with effect from April 1, 2025, and released production numbers.
 
 
As per the filing, the prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content of Mn- 44 per cent and above have been increased by 3.5 per cent on the prices prevailing.  ALSO READ: Nifty Metal eyes 15% fall if it breaks 7,900; these stocks may be worst hit
 
The prices of all other Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content below Mn-44 per cent have been increased by 8.2 per cent. The prices of all SMGR (Mn-30 per cent, Mn-25 per cent & Mn20 per cent) and Fines grades have been increased by 8.2 per cent. The prices of certain grades of SMGR such as SMGR SMH, CHS578, CHL442, TDL499 & GML464 have been continued.

The prices of all chemical grades have been increased by 8.2 per cent. The basic price of Rs 2,05,000/- PMT of EMD has been continued. 
 
MOIL achieved its highest-ever January production and sales in FY 2025, demonstrating strong operational performance.
 
In January, the company recorded manganese ore production of 1.6 lakh tonnes and sales of 1.57 lakh tonnes, reflecting a 17 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year. The exploratory core drilling stood at 11,099 meters, 10 per cent higher than a year ago.  ALSO READ: Nifty Metal eyes 15% fall if it breaks 7,900; these stocks may be worst hit
 
The company's total production increased 4 per cent to 14.9 lakh tonnes year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The total sales of 12.96 lakh tonnes was recorded in January, an increase of 5 per cent Y-o-Y. Exploratory core drilling stood at 83,439 meters, 17.6 per cent higher Y-o-Y. 
 
In the past one year, MOIL shares have lost 11 per cent against Sensex's rise of 8 per cent. 
     

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

