Strong volumes, uptick in margins to drive gains for Dixon Technologies

The Q2 results of the country’s largest electronic manufacturing services (EMS) player, Dixon Technologies (India), were in line with Street estimates. While growth for the EMS major was driven by the mobile and EMS segments, the fall in sales of the consumer electronics and home appliances divisions partly offset the overall gains.

While some brokerages have cut their earnings estimates due to higher finance costs and minority interest, most remain positive on the outlook and margins given outsourcing demand and backward integration. The stock has delivered about 7 per cent returns over the past year and is currently trading at