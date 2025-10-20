Monday, October 20, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Strong volumes, uptick in margins to drive gains for Dixon Technologies

Strong volumes, uptick in margins to drive gains for Dixon Technologies

Mobile and EMS segments fuel Dixon's growth; brokerages expect further gains from backward integration and component manufacturing expansion

Dixon Technologies' flight against valuation gravity: Can it defy the pull?
premium

The Street will monitor Dixon’s backward integration initiatives, including display assembly, expected to go online from March or April 2026, and camera module assembly.

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Q2 results of the country’s largest electronic manufacturing services (EMS) player, Dixon Technologies (India), were in line with Street estimates. While growth for the EMS major was driven by the mobile and EMS segments, the fall in sales of the consumer electronics and home appliances divisions partly offset the overall gains.
 
While some brokerages have cut their earnings estimates due to higher finance costs and minority interest, most remain positive on the outlook and margins given outsourcing demand and backward integration. The stock has delivered about 7 per cent returns over the past year and is currently trading at
Topics : Stock Analysis Dixon Technologies Q2 results smartphone industry Brokerages Consumer electronics Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon