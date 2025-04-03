Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Donald Trump tariffs trigger sector churn with more losers than winners

Donald Trump tariffs trigger sector churn with more losers than winners

IT, auto, chemicals, aquaculture fall; pharma, textile stocks gain

US President Donald Trump
Premium

US President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, April 2, 2025. (Reuters)

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global markets reeled from the sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, but India's benchmark indices emerged relatively unscathed, dipping by a modest 0.4 per cent on Wednesday. However, a closer examination of stock and sectoral performance reveals a more nuanced impact, with the tariffs creating a mix of winners and losers.
 
Pharmaceuticals
 
The Nifty Pharma index surged 2.25 per cent after the pharmaceutical sector was unexpectedly spared from reciprocal tariffs, at least for now. Companies with significant US exposure, such as Ipca Laboratories, Lupin, Natco Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical, and Cipla, saw their shares rise between 3 per cent
Topics : Donald Trump tariff Trump tariffs Markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon