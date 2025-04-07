Monday, April 07, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dow plunges 1,200 points as global markets sink over Trump trade war fears

The S and P 500 was down 3.8 per cent in early trading Monday, coming off its worst week since Covid began crashing the global economy in March 2020

Wall Street, US stocks, S&P, Dow Jones

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,200 points, and the Nasdaq composite was 4 per cent lower. | Representational

Agencies New York
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wall Street is sinking again, following other global markets lower, as worries deepen about whether President Donald Trump's trade war will torpedo the global economy.

The S and P 500 was down 3.8 per cent in early trading Monday, coming off its worst week since Covid began crashing the global economy in March 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,200 points, and the Nasdaq composite was 4 per cent lower.

Stocks in Hong Kong plunged 13.2 per cent for their worst day since 1997. A barrel of benchmark US crude oil briefly dropped below $60 for the first time since 2021.  Meanwhile, Japan's blue-chip Nikkei slid almost 8 per cent, European shares were down 6 per cent, US Treasury yields fell and the VIX stocks volatility gauge jumped to its highest since August.

 

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

