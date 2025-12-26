Equities slip on muted year-end participation and lack of fresh triggers

Did the market still end the week in the green?

For the week, both indices ended with gains. The Nifty gained 0.3 per cent for the week after declining in the previous three weeks. The Sensex rose 0.1 per cent after declining in the last two weeks. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined by Rs 1 trillion to Rs 474 trillion. For the week, total market capitalisation rose by Rs 2.8 trillion.

Why was trading activity muted?

Participation in equity markets was relatively tepid amid the year-end. Trading volume in the cash market stood at Rs 87,672 crore against a six-month average of Rs 1.05 trillion.

What were the key drivers and overhangs for investors?

The benchmark indices hit fresh intraday highs in December, aided by a lack of disappointment in the September quarter earnings and by positive policy measures such as goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rate cuts.

But the lack of clarity on any positive breakthrough in India-US trade talks has made investors circumspect and sell on every rise. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been net sellers this month, worth Rs 14,734 crore. On Wednesday, FPIs sold shares worth Rs 318 crore, while domestic institutions were net buyers of Rs 1,773 crore amid rupee depreciation.

"Domestic equities ended lower today as thin year-end trading volumes and a cautious mood ahead of upcoming earnings prompted broad-based profit booking. The optimism around the Santa Claus rally has diminished amid the absence of fresh catalysts, such as progress on a possible US-India trade agreement, while continued FII outflows weighed on the Indian rupee. Large-cap stocks underperformed mid- and small-cap counterparts, though selective strength persisted in metals and consumer durable stocks, while IT, autos, and banks witnessed sustained selling pressure," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments.

What could act as triggers from here?

From now on, corporate results for the December quarter and positive news on the India-US trade deal will provide fresh triggers for market gains.

The market breadth was weak, with 2,540 stocks declining and 1,690 advancing.

HDFC Bank, which declined 0.5 per cent, was the biggest contributor to the Sensex decline, followed by ICICI Bank, which fell 0.7 per cent.

What levels are being watched on the Nifty?