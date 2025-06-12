Eris soars 11% on Thursday, zooms 61% from low; is it time to book profit?

Share price of Eris Lifesciences today
Shares of Eris Lifesciences hit a new high of ₹1,909.55, surging 11 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock of this pharmaceutical company was trading higher for the third straight day, soaring 17 per cent during the period. It has bounced back 61 per cent from its April month low of ₹1,187.10 on the BSE.
At 02:13 PM; Eris was quoting 3 per cent higher at ₹1,777, as compared to 1.1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined 2.92 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
Is it time to book profit in Eris Lifesciences?
Currently, Eris trades above PL Capital’s target price of ₹1,740 per share. Post March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) earnings, the brokerage firm on May 20, 2025 had recommended a ‘Buy’ rating on Eris.
The company has multiple growth levers such as broad-based offerings in the derma segment, tapping Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) market, demand supply mismatch in insulin segment, creating large injectable franchise across India and Rest of the World (RoW) market and benefits of operating leverage, as revenue scales up from these acquisitions, the brokerage firm said.
Eris guided for a 15 per cent organic year-on-year (YoY) growth to reach ₹2,900-₹3,000 crore in revenue in FY26. The EBITDA margin in this business is expected to be 37 per cent (+50bp YoY as per cent of sales). Eris indicated Swiss Parenterals business to the tune of ₹380 crore-₹390 crore (growth of 15-20 per cent YoY) with an EBITDA margin of 35 per cent for FY26. It targeted a net debt of ₹1,800 crore at the end of FY26 vs. ₹2,200 crore at the end of FY25.
During FY24-25, Eris progressed to secure building blocks in the Diabetes/ Obesity treatment through achieving regulatory milestones, building in-house capacity for manufacturing, and enhancing its marketing reach. Further, it is building capacity and is in the process of getting relevant regulatory approvals for international business in the injectable segment. Considering these factors and the reduction in financial leverage, Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimate a 15 per cent/17 per cent/44 per cent CAGR in sales/EBITDA/PAT over FY25-27. The brokerage firm in the Q4 results update said that they reiterate ‘Neutral’ rating on Eris with a target price of ₹1,350 per share.
Meanwhile, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) expects the scale of operations to remain healthy and EBITDA margins to be steady in the medium term, with benefits emanating from the backward integration initiatives. Also, Ind-Ra remains positive on the recent acquisitions/initiatives in the biologics/glucagon-like peptide space albeit with contribution likely to be playing out FY27/FY28 onwards. Ind-Ra believes the chronic therapy portfolio typically has seen higher stickiness among patients, leading to higher profitability in the long term.
Ind-Ra expects the net leverage to have reduced below 2.5x during FY25 and will reduce further to 2.0x in FY26, in the absence of acquisition-led debt. The improvement in credit metrics will be supported by robust operating profitability led by integration benefits in lieu of recent acquisitions.
About Eris Lifesciences
Eris, a 100 per cent domestic formulation (DF) company, was established in 2007. The company focuses on the branded generics business in the chronic (87 per cent of sales) and acute segments (13 per cent of sales). The company has drugs across therapies such as anti-diabetes, cardiovascular, dermatology, gastroenterology and gynaecology, anti-infectives, vitamins, and other therapeutic areas.