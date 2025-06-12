Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / At ₹11 trn, India Inc capex pips govt capex in FY25; will the trend last?

At ₹11 trn, India Inc capex pips govt capex in FY25; will the trend last?

India Inc capex: While Reliance Industries saw a flattish capex growth in FY25, it cornered the biggest share in the capex pie in absolute terms

capex

Hallmark of FY25 corporate capex spending pattern is the broad-based nature of growth

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Inc capex FY25:The long due 'private capex' is finally here with India Inc's capital expenditure reaching ₹11 trillion in the previous financial year of 2024-25 (FY25). According to a report by ICICI Securities, corporate capex of listed non-financial companies jumped 20 per cent year-on-year in FY25 and outpaced the government’s capex of ₹10.5 trillion.   
"Hallmark of FY25 corporate capex spending pattern is the broad-based nature of growth, wherein 157 corporates embarked on capex of more than $100 million, which is the highest number of companies since 2013," it said in a report dated June 11. 
Source: Capitaline, I-Sec Research
 
 
At the peak of the capex cycle in 2012, 175 listed companies embarked on a minimum capex of $100 million, which was equal to ₹480 crore back then compared to ₹850 crore at present.
 
According to the brokerage's analysis, aggregate 'capex/depreciation' ratio has risen to ~2x from the cycle low of 1.3x.  A capex to depreciation ratio suggests how much a company is investing in its long-term assets. A high ratio indicates a company is acquiring or upgrading long-term assets, suggesting it is in a growth and expansionary phase.

Also Read

nestle

Nestle India's permanent employee count down sharply 3.8% in FY25

dairy

Dairy companies likely to record 11-13% revenue growth in FY26: Crisil

Mudra loans, MSME lending, economic growth

MoSPI calls to monitor MUDRA impact in upcoming CAPEX, ASUSE surveys

PremiumPower grid

Capex momentum likely to improve for Power Grid Corporation of India

Premiumswiggy, delivery

Quick-commerce margins and execution are key to gains in Swiggy stock

 

Who drove private capex in FY25?

The ICICI Securities report shows that corporates from utilities, energy (excluding Reliance Industries), industrials, cement, auto, and healthcare sectors were the top contributors towards private capex growth in FY25.
 
Telecom sector and RIL, as a conglomerate, meanwhile, reported muted capex growth last year. It, however, should be noted that while RIL saw a flattish capex growth, it cornered the biggest share in the capex pie in absolute terms. 
 
"Public sector corporate capex growth (26 per cent Y-o-Y) outpaced private sector capex growth (18 per cent Y-o-Y) in FY25," the brokerage said.
 

India capex outlook in FY26

Analysts at ICICI Securities believe that the investment environment remains conducive for India Inc, on the domestic front, with fiscal and monetary policies aligned to support growth.
 
The government is steadfast on its fiscal glide path and expects to reduce the fiscal deficit further to 4.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), which will help to contain borrowing costs.
 
"Despite a falling fiscal deficit, the six-month government capex hit a record of ₹7.5 trillion on back-ended FY25 and front-ended FY26, even though the FY26 budget outlay was underwhelming at ₹11 trillion. Aggressive frontloading of capex opens up prospects for an upward revision to the budget estimate (BE) for FY26 government capex as it happened for FY25 revised estimate," the brokerage said.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on its part, has been infusing liquidity into the system with periodic announcements of repo rate and/or cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut since December 2024.
 
"The global environment, triggered by geopolitics, is clearly raising uncertainty, but there are signs of some relative gains for India in terms of efforts to shift global supply chains away from China. It is now up to the corporate sector to ignite its animal spirit for the cycle to pick up," ICICI Securities said

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why Anupam Rasayan shares hit 52-week high today; details inside

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350 pts at 82,165, Nifty at 25,030; OMCs fall up to 5%

Premiumshare market

Breakout stocks: Nifty Pharma, Biocon, Cipla break over 200-DMA; what next?

DoT, MTNL, CPSEs, public sector banks, Finance Ministry

MTNL share price jumps 5% in trade today; stock up 25% in one year

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Muthoot, Manappuram hit new highs in weak market; rally upto 17% in 1 week

Topics : Capex Capex spending in India Private capex The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleUS Green Card New RuleLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon