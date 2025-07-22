Ex-date alert! These 16 stocks go ex-dividend on July 22; are you eligible?

Dividend stocks today, Tuesday, July 22, 2025: Shares of EL CID Investments, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Novartis India, Pidilite Industries, Sonata Software, and 11 other companies are expected to remain in focus today, as they will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, July 23, following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders, according to BSE data.
Notably, the ex-date is the day a stock starts trading without the right to receive corporate benefits like dividends or bonus shares. Therefore, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date to qualify for these benefits. To be eligible for the dividend announcements, investors must own the stocks today. On the other hand, the record date is when the company finalizes the list of shareholders eligible for the corporate action.
Among the highlighted group of companies, EL CID Investments, and Novartis India have announced the highest dividend of ₹25 per share each for their respective shareholders. Both companies have set the record date for July 23 to determine shareholder eligibility for the said corporate action.
Next, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has announced a dividend of ₹24 per share for its shareholders, with the record date also set for July 23.
Furthermore, Pidilite Industries has decided to reward its shareholders with a final dividend of ₹20 per share, with the record date being fixed on July 23 for the same.