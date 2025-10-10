F&O Cues: Here's how to trade Nifty with a 'Bull Spread' strategy

Derivative Strategy
Bull Spread Strategy on Nifty
Buy Nifty (20-October Expiry) 25,200 Call at ₹170 and simultaneously sell 25,500 Call at ₹50
- Lot size: 75
- Cost of the strategy: ₹120 (₹9000 per strategy)
- Maximum profit ₹13,500, If Nifty closes at or above 25,500 on 20 October expiry.
- Breakeven point: ₹25,320
- Risk Reward ratio 1: 1.5
- Approx margin required: ₹37,800
Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 1 per cent along with price rise of 1 per cent.
- Short term trend of the Nifty remains positive as it is placed above its 5, 11 and 20 day EMA.
- Put writing is seen at 25,000-25,100 levels.
- FIIs long to short ratio in the Index Futures stands at an oversold level of 0.09, suggesting higher possibility of a short covering by them in the coming days.
- Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
