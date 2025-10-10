Friday, October 10, 2025 | 08:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / F&O Cues: Here's how to trade Nifty with a 'Bull Spread' strategy

F&O Cues: Here's how to trade Nifty with a 'Bull Spread' strategy

FIIs long to short ratio in the Index Futures stands at an oversold level, suggesting a higher possibility of a short covering, HDFC Securities' Nandish Shah said

HDFC Securities' F&O strategy

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Derivative Strategy

Bull Spread Strategy on Nifty 

Buy Nifty (20-October Expiry) 25,200 Call at ₹170 and simultaneously sell 25,500 Call at ₹50
 
  • Lot size: 75
  • Cost of the strategy: ₹120 (₹9000 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit ₹13,500, If Nifty closes at or above 25,500 on 20 October expiry.
  • Breakeven point: ₹25,320
  • Risk Reward ratio 1: 1.5
  • Approx margin required: ₹37,800
CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 

Rationale:

  • Long build up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 1 per cent along with price rise of 1 per cent. 
  • Short term trend of the Nifty remains positive as it is placed above its 5, 11 and 20 day EMA.
  • Put writing is seen at 25,000-25,100 levels.
  • FIIs long to short ratio in the Index Futures stands at an oversold level of 0.09, suggesting higher possibility of a short covering by them in the coming days.
  • Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent. 
 
(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 10, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures hint lower start; TCS, Tata Elxsi in focus post Q2

hcltech Q2 preview

HCL Tech Q2 preview: Street expects sequential rise in margins and profit

silver trading silver investment

Kotak MF halts lumpsum, switch-in investments in silver ETF Fund of Fund

Hospital Bed

Systematix bets on Rainbow Medicare's pan-India leap; sees 27% upside

silver

Silver ETFs trade at steep premiums amid physical supply shortagepremium

Topics : Market technicals Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Nifty F&O F&O Strategies Derivatives strategy technical analysis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon