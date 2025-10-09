Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Silver ETFs trade at steep premiums amid physical supply shortage

Silver ETFs trade at steep premiums amid physical supply shortage

Silver ETFs are trading up to 10% above NAVs as fund houses face sourcing issues due to a global supply squeeze and record domestic prices

Silver, along with gold, has seen a sharp run-up in prices over the past six months. The metal’s price is up 60 per cent in the domestic market over the period, driven by both investment and industrial demand.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

A sharp surge in demand has overwhelmed silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
 
Silver ETFs trade at significant premiums over NAVs
 
On Thursday, these ETFs were trading at a significant premium over their indicative net asset values (iNAVs), as fund houses struggled to match the demand with fresh supplies while the underlying metal hit all-time highs.
 
Nippon India’s silver ETF, the largest in the category, closed at Rs 156 on Thursday — up 5.5 per cent over its iNAV of Rs 148.3. For ETFs offered by HDFC MF, Tata MF, and UTI MF, the premiums were 10 per cent or
