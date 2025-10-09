Silver ETFs trade at steep premiums amid physical supply shortage

A sharp surge in demand has overwhelmed silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Silver ETFs trade at significant premiums over NAVs
On Thursday, these ETFs were trading at a significant premium over their indicative net asset values (iNAVs), as fund houses struggled to match the demand with fresh supplies while the underlying metal hit all-time highs.
Nippon India’s silver ETF, the largest in the category, closed at Rs 156 on Thursday — up 5.5 per cent over its iNAV of Rs 148.3. For ETFs offered by HDFC MF, Tata MF, and UTI MF, the premiums were 10 per cent or