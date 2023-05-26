F&O Strategy: Adopt Bull Spread Strategy for PFC, suggests HDFC Securities

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on PFC

Lot Size: 6,200 Buy PFC (29-June Expiry) 170 CALL at Rs 6.2 & simultaneously sell 180 CALL at Rs 4.15

Maximum profit: Rs 18,290 If PFC closes at or above 175 on 29 June expiry. Cost of the strategy: Rs 2.05 (Rs 12,710 per strategy)

Approx margin required: Rs 37,000 Breakeven Point: Rs 172.05

Rationale:

>> Long rollover seen to the June series in PFC Future, with 9 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov) with price rising by 2.5 per cent



>> The stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom candle stick pattern on the daily chart >> The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closes at highest level since 15 May 2023