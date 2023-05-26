F&O Strategy: Adopt Bull Spread Strategy for PFC, suggests HDFC Securities

Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD Strategy on PFC
Buy PFC (29-June Expiry) 170 CALL at Rs 6.2 & simultaneously sell 180 CALL at Rs 4.15
Lot Size: 6,200
Cost of the strategy: Rs 2.05 (Rs 12,710 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 18,290 If PFC closes at or above 175 on 29 June expiry.
Also Read
Positive trend ahead for Nifty IT, bearish on metal index: Ravi Nathani
NTPC, PFC: 5 F&O stocks see long OI build-up; Here's how to trade in them
Sensex extends rally to eighth day, ends 242 pts up; Auto, IT stocks shine
Sensex snaps 8-day winning run, ends 161 pts lower ahead of Fed outcome
Nifty FMCG, Auto indices likely to underperform in near-term, show charts
Nifty Energy, Commodities indices may languish in near-term, show charts
Narendra Modi govt at 9: Index returns in line with long-term trend
Sebi bans 3 entities for unregistered investment advisory services
Sebi releases model tripartite with respect to share transfer agent change
Street gives a thumbs up to LIC's results; most analysts bullish on stock
Breakeven Point: Rs 172.05
Approx margin required: Rs 37,000
Rationale:
>> Long rollover seen to the June series in PFC Future, with 9 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov) with price rising by 2.5 per cent
>> The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where it closes at highest level since 15 May 2023
>> The stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom candle stick pattern on the daily chart
>> Oscillators and momentum indicated showing strength in the current uptrend
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.