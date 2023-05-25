Street gives a thumbs up to LIC's results; most analysts bullish on stock

The market responded positively to Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC’s) January-March quarter (Q4) and full year results for the 2022-23 financial year (FY23).
The insurer reported standalone net profit of Rs 13,428 crore for Q4FY23, which was a 466 per cent rise year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 2,371 crore. The PAT (profit after tax) for FY23 was at Rs 36,397 crore, which was below standalone PAT of Rs 40,404 crore, YoY for FY22.
At consolidated level, the unadjusted PAT for Q4 was at Rs 13,190 crore and at Rs 35,996 crore for FY23 versus Rs 2,409 crore (Q4FY22) and Rs 4,124 crore (FY22). There was a transfer of Rs 27,240 crore to profits net of tax in FY23 which accounts for some of the PAT expansion.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace
LIC extends losing streak to 7th straight session, hits record low
Centre appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as chairman of LIC till June 2024
LIC Q3 results: Net profit surges multi-fold to Rs 6,334.19 crore
Street Signs: A bitter pill for Gland Pharma, Small-cap stock's F&O & more
Reforms galore, index annual returns in line with the long-term trend
Stock of this aerospace & defense company has zoomed 93% thus far in 2023
Elecon Engg hits new high on positive outlook; zooms over 2900% in 3 years
Zomato surges 36% in two months on improved operational performance
Midcaps to outdo benchmarks in setting historic peak; 50% flash leadership
Life Insurance
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y
- MAX