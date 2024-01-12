Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

F&O strategy: Bull spread on Vedanta; recommends HDFC Securities

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends to Buy Vedanta 280 CALL and simultaneously sell 290 CALL of the January series.

markets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas
Web Exclusive

Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on Vedanta
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Buy Vedanta (25-Jan expiry) 280 CALL at Rs 6.20 & simultaneously sell 290 Call at Rs 3.10

Lot Size 2,300

Cost of the strategy Rs 3.10 (Rs 7,130 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 15,870; If Vedanta closes at or above Rs 290 on 25-Jan expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 283.10 

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2.23

Approx margin required: Rs 22,200

Rationale:
  • Long build up is seen in Vedanta Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 5 per cent (prov) with it rising by 2.83 per cent.
     
  • The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closes at highest level since 01-August 2023.
     
  • The stock price has broken on the weekly chart from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of week ending 13-April 2022 and 20-Jan 2023.
     
  • Oscillator like RSI and MFI are in rising and placed above 60 on the weekly chart, indicating strength in the stock.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
 

Also Read

Bharat Forge option trading strategy: Deploy a bull spread for Dec expiry

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

F&O Trading: Adopt Bull Spread strategy on Apollo Hospital

F&O Strategy: Bull Spread on NMDC for Nov expiry

F&O Strategy: Bull Spread on Nifty for November expiry

Flexicap funds fail to flex muscle as schemes stick to largecap bias

Expect mid-teen equity returns, no rate cut in 2024, says ABSL AMC

Q3FY24 preview: Profit seen flat for HCLTech, Wipro's may drop 11% YoY

Reliance Ind extends rally, surges over 5% in two days; stock hits new high

2-wheeler shares rally; Hero MotoCorp surges 6%, TVS m-cap nears Rs 1 trn

Topics : Market technicals F&O Strategies Derivative trading Vedanta Trading strategies F&O Watch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon