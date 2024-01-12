F&O strategy: Bull spread on Vedanta; recommends HDFC Securities

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on Vedanta

Buy Vedanta (25-Jan expiry) 280 CALL at Rs 6.20 & simultaneously sell 290 Call at Rs 3.10

Lot Size 2,300

Cost of the strategy Rs 3.10 (Rs 7,130 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 15,870; If Vedanta closes at or above Rs 290 on 25-Jan expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 283.10

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2.23

Approx margin required: Rs 22,200

Rationale:

Long build up is seen in Vedanta Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 5 per cent (prov) with it rising by 2.83 per cent.



The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closes at highest level since 01-August 2023.



The stock price has broken on the weekly chart from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of week ending 13-April 2022 and 20-Jan 2023.



Oscillator like RSI and MFI are in rising and placed above 60 on the weekly chart, indicating strength in the stock.

Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

