F&O Strategy: Bull Spread on NMDC for Nov expiry

Derivatives Trading
BULL SPREAD Strategy on NMDC
Buy NMDC (30-Nov Expiry) 160 CALL at Rs 5.3 & simultaneously sell 170 CALL at Rs 2.05
Lot Size 4500
Cost of the strategy Rs 3.25 (Rs 14,625 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 30,375; If NMDC closes at or above Rs 170 on 30-Nov expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 163.25
Risk Reward Ratio 1:2.08
Approx margin required Rs 25,000
Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the NMDC Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 1 per cent (Prov) with it rising by 4 per cent.
- Short term trend of the stock turned positive as stock price is placed above its important short-term moving averages.
- RSI and MFI Oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 50 on the weekly chart, Indicating strength in the stock.
- Metal as a sector looking good on the short-term charts.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.