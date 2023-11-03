close
F&O Strategy: Bull Spread on NMDC for Nov expiry

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends to Buy NMDC 160 CALL and simultaneously sell 170 CALL of the November series.

Nandish Shah
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 6:38 AM IST
Derivatives Trading

BULL SPREAD Strategy on NMDC

Buy NMDC (30-Nov Expiry) 160 CALL at Rs 5.3 & simultaneously sell 170 CALL at Rs 2.05

Lot Size 4500

Cost of the strategy Rs 3.25 (Rs 14,625 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 30,375; If NMDC closes at or above Rs 170 on 30-Nov expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 163.25

Risk Reward Ratio 1:2.08

Approx margin required Rs 25,000

Rationale:

- Long build up is seen in the NMDC Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 1 per cent (Prov) with it rising by 4 per cent.

- Short term trend of the stock turned positive as stock price is placed above its important short-term moving averages.

- RSI and MFI Oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 50 on the weekly chart, Indicating strength in the stock.

- Metal as a sector looking good on the short-term charts.

Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

Topics : Market technicals derivatives trading Options trading NMDC share stocks technical analysis technical charts F&O Strategies

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 6:38 AM IST

