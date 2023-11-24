Sensex (-0.01%)
66017.81 -5.43
Nifty (-0.05%)
19802.00 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6419.90 + 49.90
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
42027.30 0.20
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
43577.50 + 127.90
Heatmap

F&O Strategy: Bull Spread on Nifty for November expiry

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends to Buy Nifty 19900 CALL and simultaneously sell 20000 CALL of the November series.

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market
Web Exclusive

Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 6:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on NIFTY
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Buy NIFTY (30-November Expiry) 19900 CALL at Rs 79 & simultaneously sell 20000 CALL at Rs 39

Lot Size 50

Cost of the strategy Rs 40 (Rs 2,000 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 3,000; If NIFTY closes at or above 20000 on 30 Nov expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 19,940

Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.50

Approx margin required Rs 20,000

Rationale:
  • Long build up is seen in the NIFTY Futures during the November series till now, where Open Interest rose by 10 per cent with Nifty rising by 5 per cent.
     
  • NIFTY has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 15-September and 17-October 2023 
     
  • Short term trend of the NIFTY is strong as it has placed above its 11- and 20-day EMA.
     
  • Amongst the NIFTY options, aggressive Put writing is seen at 19700 - 19800 levels.
     
  • FIIs long to short ratio in the Index futures segment stands at an oversold level of 0.29 levels which in-turn suggest higher possibility of a short covering by them from heron.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

 

Also Read

F&O Trading: Adopt Bull Spread strategy on Apollo Hospital

F&O Strategy: Bull Spread on NMDC for Nov expiry

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Option Trading Strategy: Bear Spread on Nifty for 12-Oct expiry; here's why

Option Trading: Adopt Bear Spread on ICICI Bank, suggests HDFC Securities

Nifty FMCG, Energy indices offer divergent trading opportunities; check why

Smaller Indian companies propel mcap towards $4 trillion milestone

Honasa Consumer shares soar 20% after strong performance in Q2

Sugar shares rally up to 13% on positive outlook; Balrampur hits 52-wk high

Hero MotoCorp hits 33-mth high, soars 15% in 9 days on record festive sales

Topics : Market technicals Trading strategies Nifty Outlook F&O Strategies technical analysis

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 6:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon