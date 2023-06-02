F&O Strategy for Bharat Forge: HDFC Securities recommends a Bull Spread

Bull Spread Strategy on Bharat Forge

Buy BHARATFORGE (29-June Expiry) 800 CALL at Rs 22.1 & simultaneously sell 820 CALL at Rs 18.6



Cost of the strategy Rs 3.50 (Rs 3,500 per strategy) Lot Size 1,000



Breakeven Point Rs 803.5 Maximum profit Rs 16,500; If BHARATFORGE closes at or above Rs 820 on 29-June expiry.

Rationale: Approx margin required Rs 28,000

We have seen long build up in Bharat Forge Future on Thursday, where we have seen 2 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov) with price rising by 0.64 per cent.



The stock price has broken from the downward sloping trendline on the daily chart, adjoining the highs of 13-Feb-2023 and 02-May 2023.



Oscillators and momentum indicators are showing strength in the current uptrend.



Plus DI is trading above minus DI while ADX line has started sloping upwards, suggesting stock price is likely to gather momentum in the coming days.