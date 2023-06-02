close

F&O Strategy for Bharat Forge: HDFC Securities recommends a Bull Spread

Buy Bharat Forge Rs 800 Call option and simultaneously Sell Rs 820 Call of the June series, suggests Nandish Shah, Sr. derivatives & technical research analyst of HDFC Securities.

Bull Spread Strategy on Bharat Forge
Buy BHARATFORGE (29-June Expiry) 800 CALL at Rs 22.1 & simultaneously sell 820 CALL at Rs 18.6

Lot Size 1,000
Cost of the strategy Rs 3.50 (Rs 3,500 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 16,500; If BHARATFORGE closes at or above Rs 820 on 29-June expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 803.5

Approx margin required Rs 28,000
Rationale:

  • We have seen long build up in Bharat Forge Future on Thursday, where we have seen 2 per cent addition in  Open Interest (Prov) with price rising by 0.64 per cent.
     
  • The stock price has broken from the downward sloping trendline on the daily chart, adjoining the highs of 13-Feb-2023 and 02-May 2023.
     
  • Oscillators and momentum indicators are showing strength in the current uptrend.
     
  • Plus DI is trading above minus DI while ADX line has started sloping upwards, suggesting stock price is likely to gather momentum in the coming days.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

Topics : Bharat Forge Derivative strategies Market trends Trading strategies F&O Strategies Market technicals technical analysis stocks technical analysis stock market trading

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 7:56 AM IST

