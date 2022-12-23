F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends Bear Spread strategy on Federal Bank

-
-
Derivative Strategy
BEAR SPREAD Strategy on FEDERAL BANK
Buy FEDERAL BANK (29-Dec Expiry) 128 PUT at Rs 2.40 and simultaneously sell 125 PUT at Rs 1.4
Lot Size 5,000
Cost of the strategy: Rs 1 (Rs 5,000 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 10,000; If Federal bank closes at or below Rs 125 on 29-Dec expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 127
Approx margin required: Rs 22,350
Rationale:
We have seen short build up in the Federal bank Futures on Thursday, where we have seen 7 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price falling by 2.6 per cent.
The stock price has broken below the upward sloping trendline, adjoining the lows of 20-June-2022 and 26-Sept-2022 on the daily chart.
The stock price has broken down on the daily chart, where it closes at lowest since 13-Oct.
Momentum Oscillators like RSI (11) and MFI (10) are placed below 40 on the daily chart, Indicating strength in the current downtrend.
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 07:59 IST
