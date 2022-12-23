F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends Bear Spread strategy on Federal Bank

Derivative Strategy

BEAR SPREAD Strategy on FEDERAL BANK

Buy (29-Dec Expiry) 128 PUT at Rs 2.40 and simultaneously sell 125 PUT at Rs 1.4

Lot Size 5,000

Cost of the strategy: Rs 1 (Rs 5,000 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 10,000; If closes at or below Rs 125 on 29-Dec expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 127

Approx margin required: Rs 22,350

Rationale:

We have seen short build up in the Futures on Thursday, where we have seen 7 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price falling by 2.6 per cent.

The stock price has broken below the upward sloping trendline, adjoining the lows of 20-June-2022 and 26-Sept-2022 on the daily chart.

The stock price has broken down on the daily chart, where it closes at lowest since 13-Oct.

Momentum Oscillators like RSI (11) and MFI (10) are placed below 40 on the daily chart, Indicating strength in the current downtrend.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.