JUST IN
Vinay Rajani recommends to hold longs on Nifty with a stop at 17,800
Sugar stocks to sweeten in 2023; Dwarikesh, Renuka can rally up to 37%
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to buy ABB, MRPL
Indigo, SpiceJet: After a dismal 2022, will aviation stocks soar in 2023?
Pharma stocks upbeat amid Covid-19 scare; Divi's, Lupin can gain up to 10%
Mehul Kothari recommends Biocon, Aurobindo Pharma for trading gains
F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends Bear Spread strategy on Federal Bank
Paper stocks log historic gains in 2022, will the trend continue in 2023?
Vinay Rajani recommends to hold longs on Nifty with a stop at 18,200
Worried about promoters cutting stake? Here's tech view on Dabur, TVS Motor
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical
Metro Brands, Bayer Crop are ready for range breakout, says Mehul Kothari
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread strategy on Bharat Forge

The derivative analyst from HDFC Securities recommends to Buy Bharat Forge 880 Call and simultaneously Sell 900 Call for the January expiry.

Topics
F&O Strategies | Bharat Forge | derivatives trading

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

Derivative Strategy

Bull Spread Strategy on Bharat Forge

Buy Bharat Forge (25-Jan Expiry) 880 Call at Rs 30 & simultaneously sell 900 Call at Rs 21

Lot Size 1,000

Cost of the strategy Rs 9 (Rs 9,000 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 11,000; If Bharat Forge closes at or above 900 on 25-Jan expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 889

Approx margin required Rs 30,800

Rationale:

  • We have seen long rollover in the Bharat Forge Futures on Thursday, where we have seen 5 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 0.50 per cent.
  • The stock price has broken out on the monthly chart to close at an all-time high.
  • The primary trend of the stock is positive as stock price is trading above its 100 and 200 day EMA.
  • Momentum Oscillators like RSI (11) and MFI (10) are placed above 60 on the monthly chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on F&O Strategies

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 08:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.