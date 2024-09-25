Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / F&O transaction fee revision sends MCX shares to hit record high on Sep 25

F&O transaction fee revision sends MCX shares to hit record high on Sep 25

MCX share price: The futures contract on MCX will invite a transaction fee of Rs 2.1 per lakh of turnover value, while the options contract will be charged Rs 41.8 per lakh of premium turnover value

MCX

MCX share price was up 1.25 per cent at Rs 5,951.5 per share on BSE

SI Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

MCX share price: Multi Commodity Exchange of India's (MCX) share price gained 2.3 per cent on Wednesday, September 25, and logged an all time high of Rs 6,018.75 per share on the BSE. The stock moved northwards after the commodities exchange platform revised its futures and options contracts' transactional fee.  

At around 9:52 AM, the MCX share price was up 1.25 per cent at Rs 5,951.5 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex traded 0.06 per cent lower at 84,965.33 around the same time.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

MCX in an exchange filing said that the futures contract will invite a transaction fee of Rs 2.1 per lakh of turnover value and the options contract will be charged Rs 41.8 per lakh of premium turnover value. The revised fee will be applicable from October 1, 2024. The latest update changes MCX’s previous tiered fee system to a fixed transaction fee structure, following guidelines from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 

The move comes after the Sebi recently directed stock exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), including MCX to discontinue the practice of levying slab-wise fee structures. MIIs were directed to charge uniform fees, irrespective of the size of market participants, essentially the brokers.

On the financial front, the company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 110.92 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25  (Q1FY25)  against Rs 87.87 crore recorded in the previous quarter, up 26.2 per cent sequentially.

The firm’s revenue rose 29.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 234.4 crore in Q1FY25 from Rs 181.1 crore in the March quarter of FY24.

MCX’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) witnessed a 30 per cent jump on a Q-o-Q basis at Rs 132.6 crore  in Q1FY25  against Rs 102 crore in the preceding quarter.

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex below 84,900, Nifty muted above 25,900; PSB, FMCG, IT drag

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Sarda Energy hits record high on securing nod to expand coal production

steel manufacturing

HEG surges 9% on fixing October 18 as record date for 10:2 stock split

share market stock market trading

Hindustan Foods shares rise 4% on plans to merge promoter owned entity

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

ECOS (India) Mobility shares slip 5% on weak Q1 FY25 operational show


The firm’s margin, however, witnessed only a slight rise to 56.6 per cent in the June quarter of FY25 from 56.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

The company's average daily turnover for Q1FY25 stood at Rs 1.72 trillion. The total traded clients in futures and options on the exchange saw a growth of 6.4 per cent, reaching around 0.56 million during Q1FY5 against 0.53 million clients in the previous quarter and 0.39 million in Q1FY24.

In the past one year, shares of MCX have gained 208.8 per cent against BSE Sensex's rise of 28.6 per cent. 

Also Read

MCX

MCX stock has doubled from June low; up 340% in 16 months; here's why

BSE

BSE zooms 19% on heavy volumes; MCX surges 8% on positive outlook

silver trading silver investment

Silver trading strategy today: Buying the dips recommended; key levels here

silver trading silver investment

Silver trading strategy today: Buying on dips suggested; Resistance at $30

Gold

Gold trading strategy today: Resistance at $2,550; Support at $2,446

Topics : MCX S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Buzzing stocks MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon