Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Fabtech Technologies makes flat D-street debut; falls 5% post listing

Fabtech Technologies makes flat D-street debut; falls 5% post listing

Fabtech Technologies shares listed at ₹192 apiece on the NSE, marking a modest premium of just ₹1 or 0.5% over the issue price of ₹191

Fabtech Technologies IPO listing

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fabtech Technologies IPO listing: Fabtech Technologies, a biopharma engineering firm, made its stock market debut on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, following the successful completion of its IPO. The company’s shares listed at ₹192 apiece on the NSE, marking a modest premium of just ₹1 or 0.5% over the issue price of ₹191. Shortly after listing, the stock slipped by 5 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹182.40.
 
On the BSE, the shares also opened at ₹192. However, post-listing movement was choppy, with the stock declining nearly 5 per cent from its opening price to touch a low of ₹181.45 during intraday trade.
 
 
Despite the muted listing, Fabtech’s debut price came in slightly above expectations in the grey market, where its unlisted shares were trading flat at around ₹191 per share ahead of the IPO listing, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Fabtech Technologies subscription status

As per data from the NSE, the offering attracted bids for over 24.52 million shares against 12.06 million shares available, resulting in an overall subscription of 2.03 times. Retail investors led the subscription with their portion oversubscribed by 2.08 times, followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 2.03 times, and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 1.97 times.  ALSO READ| Brokerages upbeat on LG Electronics IPO: GMP up 28%; should you subscribe?

Fabtech Technologies IPO details

Fabtech Technologies launched its ₹230-crore initial public offering with a fresh issue of 12.1 million equity shares, entirely consisting of new shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The IPO was priced in the range of ₹181 to ₹191 per share, and investors could bid in lots of 75 shares.

Also Read

LTIMindtree shares in focus

LTIMindtree shares rise 4% on multi-year deal with global media firm

HPCL

HPCL gains 2%, stock hits all-time high; market cap nears ₹ 1 trillion

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: ICICI, HDFC Bank, RIL lift Sensex 320 pts, Nifty atop 25,150; Trent down 2%

Car sales

Navratri drives record auto retail sales, overall up 5.2% in Sep: Fada

data centre

US tech firms hold back data centre leasing in India amid trade tensions

 
The subscription window was open from September 29 to October 1, 2025. The basis of allotment was finalised on Friday, October 3, 2025.
 
Bigshare Services acted as the registrar to the issue, while Unistone Capital served as the sole book-running lead manager.
 
According to disclosures in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Fabtech plans to allocate ₹127 crore from the net proceeds to meet working capital needs. An additional ₹30 crore is earmarked for inorganic growth through acquisitions, with the remaining funds going toward general corporate purposes.

More From This Section

Trent, westside, fashion retail

Trent shares drop 4% on Q2 update; analysts cautious, should you sell?

share market, stock market

Elecon Engineering rises 44% in six months; Emkay Global sees 25% upside

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee strengthens after two days of decline; opens higher at 88.72/$

TCS Q2 Preview

TCS Q2 preview: Margins, profit seen muted QoQ; India business to stay flat

Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist & Executive Director, Anand Rathi Group

Foreign investors should turn positive on India by early 2026: Sujan Hajra

Topics : Stock Market Fabtech Markets BSE NSE IPO market IPO listing time

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon