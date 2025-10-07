Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee strengthens after two days of decline; opens higher at 88.72/$

Rupee strengthens after two days of decline; opens higher at 88.72/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened six paise higher at 88.72 against the greenback on Tuesday

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee traded higher after two days of losses, as traders anticipated support from potential foreign inflows linked to ongoing initial public offerings (IPOs) during the week.
 
The domestic currency opened six paise higher at 88.72 against the greenback on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The currency has fallen 3.63 per cent so far this year, reaching an all-time low of 88.80 last week.
 
The Indian rupee did not receive the anticipated inflows from the two major IPOs, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. The two major IPOs, Tata Capital and LG Electronics, will make for an active week in the primary market, with IPOs worth nearly ₹30,000 crore lined up for launch.
 
   
Whatever inflows came in were largely absorbed by dollar buying, as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to sell equities, albeit marginally, with net sales of ₹314 crore, analysts said. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were strong buyers, purchasing equities worth ₹5,036 crore. 
 
Despite the market gains, the rupee remained under pressure, touching a low of 88.79 as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened to defend the 88.80 level, keeping the currency just above it, Bhansali said. The rupee is expected to trade between 88.50 and 89.00, and a narrower band of 88.60 to 88.90, he added.

Also Read

TCS Q2 Preview

TCS Q2 preview: Margins, profit seen muted QoQ; India business to stay flat

Top stock picks today

Top stocks to buy today: Shrikant Chouhan picks Emcure Pharma, ICICI Bank

life insurance, insurance

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Life insurance; check stocks, target here

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Government collapse triggers French equities' steepest fall in over a month

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee closes near record lows amid higher dollar; ends flat at 88.79/$

 
Given that the dollar-rupee pair has hovered near record highs through October, market participants are closely watching capital inflows and the RBI’s actions to protect the rupee from further depreciation amid persistent external pressures and domestic economic headwinds, Bhansali said. 
 
Meanwhile, India’s services activity expanded for the twenty-sixth consecutive month in September, though the pace of growth eased due to weaker international demand. The seasonally adjusted index stood at 60.9 in September, down from 62.9 in August. 
 
The dollar index rose slightly, even as the broader trend remains bearish due to expectations of the Federal Reserve's rate cut and moderating labour data. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.04 per cent at 98.14.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices traded higher after Opec+ decided only on a modest production increase for November. Brent crude price was up 0.37 per cent at 65.71 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 0.39 per cent at 61.93 per barrel, as of 9:05 AM IST.  

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 7, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 92 pts, Nifty holds 25k in pre-open; LG Electronics India IPO opens

Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist & Executive Director, Anand Rathi Group

Foreign investors should turn positive on India by early 2026: Sujan Hajra

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 7: LTIMindtree, Bank of India, HCL Tech, OIL

LG Electronics

LG Electronics IPO draws Norway, Singapore wealth funds as anchor investors

OTT

Streaming platforms switch channels to South India, small-town viewerspremium

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil currency market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon