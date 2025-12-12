Tata Steel's expansion pipeline supports favourable post-expansion outlook

While steel prices continue to be under pressure, Tata Steel is looking at various moves to ensure domestic capacity expansion to 40 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2030 (from the current 26.6 mtpa).

What has the board cleared for NINL, Meramandali and pellet supplies?

The board has granted in-principle approval for 4.8 mtpa capacity expansion at Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL), with ore requirements to be met from NINL’s captive Koira mine. The board has also approved funds for design and engineering of a 2.5 mtpa thin slab caster and rolling facility at Meramandali. The company is also acquiring a