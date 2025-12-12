Friday, December 12, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Steel's expansion pipeline supports favourable post-expansion outlook

Tata Steel's expansion pipeline supports favourable post-expansion outlook

Tata Steel is stacking up projects to take domestic capacity to 40 mtpa by 2030, with NINL expansion, downstream additions and pellet supplies, even as near-term steel prices stay weak

Tata Steel has also signed an MoU with Lloyds Metals & Energy (LMEL) for joint exploration of mining operations in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, for possible development of 6.0 mtpa greenfield capacity in Maharashtra.

Devangshu Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While steel prices continue to be under pressure, Tata Steel is looking at various moves to ensure domestic capacity expansion to 40 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2030 (from the current 26.6 mtpa).
 
What has the board cleared for NINL, Meramandali and pellet supplies?
 
The board has granted in-principle approval for 4.8 mtpa capacity expansion at Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL), with ore requirements to be met from NINL’s captive Koira mine. The board has also approved funds for design and engineering of a 2.5 mtpa thin slab caster and rolling facility at Meramandali. The company is also acquiring a
