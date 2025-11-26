Non-par products gain ground in listed life insurers' product mix in H1FY26

The share of non-participating (non-par) products in the product mix of listed life insurers rose in the first half of FY26 (H1FY26) as volatility in the equity market dampened demand for unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs). The shift was further supported by a decline in deposit rates following the Reserve Bank of India’s 100-basis-point repo rate cut, which made non-par guaranteed products more attractive to customers.
Non-par products offer guaranteed benefits to a customer as per predetermined choices made by the customer.
During the post-earnings analyst call, SBI Life Insurance said that the share of non-par for the insurer has increased to 19.5 per cent of the annualised premium equivalent (APE) in H1FY26, compared to 15.1 per cent in the same period last year.
The share of non-par for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has also increased. The management, in the post-earnings analyst call, said that, “It stood at 50:50 roughly in terms of the par to non-par, whereas earlier it used to be the ratio of 2:1 for the par to non-par share of the traditional business.”
For Axis Max Life Insurance, the share of non-par increased to 26 per cent of APE in H1FY26 from 24 per cent in the same period last year. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)’s share of non-par to individual APE grew to 36.31 per cent in H1FY26 from 26.31 per cent of the individual APE in H1FY25.
HDFC Life recorded a steep drop in non-par mix to 18 per cent in H1FY26 from 38 per cent in H1FY25 as it stayed away from this segment due to aggressive pricing and a higher base.
How are insurers shifting their product mix toward non-par plans?
Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said that private players reported a 200–500 basis point year-on-year rise in share of non-par to 18–35 per cent in Q2FY26, with the exception of HDFC Life, which reported a decline in share of non-par to 23 per cent compared to 43 per cent in Q2FY25. “Volatility in equity markets and lower deposit rates have likely led to a pick-up in demand for non-par products,” they said.
According to analysts at BNP Paribas, HDFC Life was an exception, where non-par business fell 48 per cent year-on-year in H1FY26, as the company suggested that peer rates were too high, probably also influenced by a higher baseline of prior non-par policies in force.
Why are long-term yields creating opportunities for life insurers?
BNP Paribas analysts also said that in the last six months, yields on greater than 10-year duration government securities (G-Secs) have steepened sharply on account of a strong expected pipeline of very long-term paper supply.
“These, in our view, present an attractive very long-term asset deployment opportunity for life insurance firms, which essentially create long-term liabilities through their sales of non-par savings/annuity products (with implicit rate of return guarantees),” the analyst said.