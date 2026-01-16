Fintechs corner $2.4 billion in investments, funding to sector moderates
Fintech funding stayed muted in 2025 at $2.4 billion, with fewer deals, IPOs and acquisitions, reflecting sustained investor caution after the 2021 peak
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Funding to fintechs has moderated over the past three years, with the sector attracting investments of $2.4 billion in 2025, marginally higher than $2.3 billion in 2024. This is broadly in line with 2023, which also saw cumulative investments of about $2.4 billion, and marks a sharp fall from the 2021 peak of $8.3 billion.
