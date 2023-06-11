FPIs buying spree continues; invest Rs 9,800 cr in equities this month

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) continued their buying stance and pumped in close to Rs 9,800 crore in Indian equities this month so far, on strong economic growth and attractive valuations of stocks.

This came following a nine-month high investment of Rs 43,838 crore in equities in May, Rs 11,631 crore in April, and Rs 7,936 crore in March, data with the depositories showed.

Before that, FPIs had pulled out over Rs 34,000 crore during the January-February period.

Further, the outlook for FPI flows in the rest of June is positive as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has signaled that it will not be raising interest rates shortly, which is a positive sign for equity markets, Mayank Mehraa, Smallcase manager and principal partner at financial consultancy Craving Alpha, said.

However, valuation could become a concern as Indian markets continue to surge and stricter regulatory norms could also check foreign money flowing into India to some extent, Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India, said.

According to the data, FPIs invested a net sum of Rs 9,788 crore in Indian equities during June 1-9.

Also Read FPIs pull out Rs 15,236 crore from equities in Jan as China reopens FPIs invest Rs 11,557 crore in equities during Dec; Covid to drive flows FPIs withdraw Rs 15,000 crore from equities in 2 weeks of January FPIs' investment value in Indian equities drops 11% to $584 billion Good earning season bring FPIs to India, Rs 23,152 cr investment in May CPPIB sells 1.77% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank; IEX shares slump 10% Sun Pharma's growth prospects look healthy; analysts positive on the stock Equity mutual fund outflows hit 20-month high in May on profit booking Sebi cancels Emkay Commotrade license for trading illegal paired contracts Macquarie downgrades 3 private sector insurers on growth concerns

The inflow could be attributed to too strong economic growth, relatively attractive valuations of Indian stocks compared to other large emerging markets, and confidence about the positive policy outlook from the government, Mehraa said.

Morningstar India's Srivastava said the agreement on the US debt ceiling reaching its conclusion has had a positive impact on the Indian markets as well as overall investor sentiments.

In addition, foreign investors have been focussing on Indian equities for a while now given the resilience it has shown amid uncertain times and since India is better placed as an economy compared with other similar markets, he added.

In terms of sectors, foreign investors may continue buying in financials and autos since the prospects of these sectors look promising.

Apart from equities, FPIs invested Rs 592 crore in the debt market during the period under review due to the attractive yields offered by Indian debt securities.

So far in 2023, foreign investors have put in Rs 39,000 crore in Indian equities and Rs 8,100 crore in debt markets.