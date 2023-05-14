close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Good earning season bring FPIs to India, Rs 23,152 cr investment in May

Foreign investors have shown strong buying interest in Indian equities in May and invested more than Rs 23,152 crore in the first fortnight

Press Trust of India New Delhi
FPIs

3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Foreign investors have shown strong buying interest in Indian equities in May and invested more than Rs 23,152 crore in the first fortnight due to lower chances of further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, a strong domestic macro outlook and a good earning season.

With this, now Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have become net buyers of equities in 2023 so far by attracting Rs 8,572 crore, data available with the depositories showed.

Going forward, FPI flows should remain robust for the rest of the month as the global risk on the environment continues for some more time given that major macro data like the US non-farm payroll numbers and CPI numbers have been mostly in line with market estimates, Manish Jeloka, Co-head of Products & Solutions, Sanctum Wealth, said.

"Since the rupee is strong and the dollar is expected to decline in the near term, FPIs are likely to continue buying in India. The improvement in India's macros also favours continued inflows into India," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

According to data from the depositories, FPIs invested a net sum of Rs 23,152 crore in Indian equities in the first fortnight during May 2-12.

This came following a net infusion of Rs 11,630 crore in equities in April and Rs 7,936 crore in March. The March investment was mainly driven by bulk investment in the Adani Group companies by the US-based GQG Partners. However, if one adjusts for the investments of GQG in Adani Group, the net flow is negative.

Also Read

FPIs pull out Rs 15,236 crore from equities in Jan as China reopens

FPIs invest Rs 30,385 crore in Indian equities in November so far

FPIs investment in Indian equities rises 8% to $566 bn in Sept quarter

FPIs' investment value in Indian equities drops 11% to $584 billion

India may be the top FPI destination once US Fed pauses rate hike: Analysts

Netherlands emerges as India's third largest trading partner in 2022-23

India can cut energy import bill by using 10% of coal bed methane: Experts

Commerce min reviewing existing guidelines for elections of EPCs, FIEO

FPI bought equity worth Rs 18,617 crore in May, says V K Vijayakumar

Changes in anti-money laundering law can impact foreign investment: CAs

Moreover, in the first two months of the year, FPIs pulled out over Rs 34,000 crore.

Sanctum Wealth's Jeloka said that intervention by governments globally seems to have brought some sense of stability to US regional banks that led to a risk-on environment after a turbulent period in March, leading to an improvement in FPIs flow in April and further in May.

"Lower chances of further rate hikes by the US Fed, strong domestic macro-outlook, and a good earning season have bought foreign investors towards Indian shores," Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar India, said.

Also, the rupee strengthening against the dollar has supported FPIs buying. Further, recent market volatility and sporadic correction have also provided some rationality to valuations, he added.

Apart from equities, FPIs have invested Rs 68 crore in the debt market in the first fortnight of May.

In terms of sector, financials continue to be the favourite sector of FPIs. Besides, they were buyers of capital goods and autos too.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FPIs Investment Equities

First Published: May 14 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Good earning season bring FPIs to India, Rs 23,152 cr investment in May

FPIs
3 min read

Netherlands emerges as India's third largest trading partner in 2022-23

India-Netherlands
3 min read

India can cut energy import bill by using 10% of coal bed methane: Experts

imports, exports, trade, foreign trade
4 min read

Commerce min reviewing existing guidelines for elections of EPCs, FIEO

Piyush Goyal
2 min read

FPI bought equity worth Rs 18,617 crore in May, says V K Vijayakumar

FPIs
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Limits of Modi magic to perils of polarisation: 10 lessons from Karnataka

Congress
5 min read

Karnataka elections 2023: The men and women behind the Congress success

Congress
4 min read

Congress registers emphatic win in Karnataka as BJP, JD(S) are swept aside

Congress
4 min read

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 4 pm

Karnataka elections results
2 min read

#PayCM to 5 guarantees: How Cong took lead in setting agenda in Karnataka

Congress
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon