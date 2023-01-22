FPIs pull out Rs 15,236 crore from equities in Jan as China reopens

Foreign investors pulled out a net amount of Rs 15,236 crore this month so far on attractive Chinese and concerns about the US economy entering a recession. However, (FPIs) have turned buyers in the last four trading sessions.

The outflow in January came following a net inflow of Rs 11,119 crore in December and Rs 36,239 crore in November. Overall, FPIs pulled out Rs 1.21 trillion from the in 2022 on aggressive rate hikes by the central banks globally, particularly the US Federal Reserve, volatile crude, rising commodity prices along with Russia and Ukraine conflict.

The year 2022, which was the worst year for FPIs in terms of flow and withdrawal from equities, comes following a net investment in the preceding three years.

According to the data with the depositories, FPIs have made a net withdrawal of Rs 15,236 crore this month (till January 20). The latest FPI sell-off was largely driven by the aggressive reopening of the Chinese after the lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)