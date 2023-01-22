JUST IN
Business Standard

FPIs pull out Rs 15,236 crore from equities in Jan as China reopens

The outflow in January came following a net inflow of Rs 11,119 crore in December and Rs 36,239 crore in November

Topics
Foreign Portfolio Investors | Indian markets | China

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

FPIs

Foreign investors pulled out a net amount of Rs 15,236 crore this month so far on attractive Chinese markets and concerns about the US economy entering a recession. However, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned buyers in the last four trading sessions.

The outflow in January came following a net inflow of Rs 11,119 crore in December and Rs 36,239 crore in November. Overall, FPIs pulled out Rs 1.21 trillion from the Indian equity markets in 2022 on aggressive rate hikes by the central banks globally, particularly the US Federal Reserve, volatile crude, rising commodity prices along with Russia and Ukraine conflict.

The year 2022, which was the worst year for FPIs in terms of flow and withdrawal from equities, comes following a net investment in the preceding three years.

According to the data with the depositories, FPIs have made a net withdrawal of Rs 15,236 crore this month (till January 20). The latest FPI sell-off was largely driven by the aggressive reopening of the Chinese markets after the lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 22:34 IST

`
