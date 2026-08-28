FPIs sell Rs 5,040 crore worth equities, highest since June 8
Friday's selling wiped out most of the net FPI inflows recorded in August, reducing net buying to ₹454 crore; DIIs purchased equities worth ₹5,184 crore
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Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold ₹5,040 crore worth of Indian equities on Friday, the highest single-day selling since June 8, 2026. The large selling wiped out the net inflows recorded in the ongoing month (as of August 28).
The selling was mostly absorbed by the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stepping up purchases and brought ₹5,184 crore worth of equities on Friday, taking their total purchases in August so far to ₹53,679 crore.
FPIs have been net sellers in the equity market in each of the months till July, pulling out ₹3.5 trillion.
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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 7:30 PM IST