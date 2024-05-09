Front-running, insider trading: Amfi to develop rulebook to curb misconduct

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) will formulate a standard operating procedure (SOP) for asset management companies (AMCs) to prevent misconduct like front-running and insider trading.

The SOP, which will be ready within a month, is being developed after the market regulator approved an enhanced institutional mechanism at its last board meeting to prevent potential market abuse.

“We are discussing these measures with a committee. We will publish it within a month and communicate it to the AMCs. After deliberations with the committee, an SOP will be formulated and communicated after being vetted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi),” said Venkat Nageswar Chalasani, chief executive, Amfi.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India had approved the decision to introduce such a mechanism at its April 30 board meeting. The regulator will specify the broad framework, while Amfi will establish the standards.

Sebi has directed AMCs to set up more surveillance and internal control procedures to identify instances of misconduct and misuse of sensitive information. Under the framework, the regulator will also put more onus and accountability on the management of AMCs in such instances.

Further, AMCs will be required to have a whistleblower mechanism to promote transparency.

After several cases where mutual fund employees were accused of front-running trades for personal gain, the market regulator imposed stricter norms for mutual fund staff and fund managers.

At present, AMC employees must record face-to-face communication during market hours, including out-of-office interactions. Sebi may grant exemptions to AMC employees after the institutional mechanism comes into force.

In an earlier attempt, the market regulator brought mutual fund units under its prohibition of insider trading regulations. This step aimed to curb dealings by employees and key staff of mutual funds while they have unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI).

In certain cases, some key personnel were found to have redeemed their holdings in the scheme before the information was shared with the other unit holders.