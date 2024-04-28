Fund houses' ticker-tape parade of fiscal success on the D-Street

The financial numbers for 2023–24 (FY24) of the four pure-play listed asset management companies (AMCs) have enthused the Street. All firms listed robust growth in net profit and revenue both during the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY24, as well as in full FY24.

The strong performance comes amid a positive growth environment for the sector, led by strong tailwinds such as sharp growth in assets under management (AUM) and robust performance in equity offerings.

In FY24, the AUM for the domestic mutual fund (MF) industry grew by 34 per cent — the most since 2016-17 — to Rs 54.1 trillion.