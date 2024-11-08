Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / GE Shipping shares sink 8% on mixed Q2 results; PAT down 3%, margins dip

GE Shipping shares sink 8% on mixed Q2 results; PAT down 3%, margins dip

GE Shipping reported a 3 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 576 crore in Q2 as compared to Rs 595 crore a year ago.

shipping trade

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Great Eastern Shipping shares declined 8 per cent on Friday (November 8) and registered an intraday low of Rs 1187.9 per share on BSE. The stock declined after the company's Q2 consolidated Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margins contracted along with profit after tax (PAT).
 
Around 9:57 AM, GE Shipping shares were down 6.89 per cent at Rs 1,201.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 79,603.27. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 17,694.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,542.8 per share on BSE and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 728.1 per share.
 
 
Late evening on Thursday, GE Shipping reported a 3 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 576 crore in Q2 as compared to Rs 595 crore a year ago. 
 
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the second quarter stood at Rs 654 crore as compared to Rs 643 crore a year ago which implies a rise of 2 per cent. 
 
The Ebitda margins of the company for the quarter under review stood at 48.3 per cent as compared to Rs 52.3 per cent, a contraction of 400 basis points (bps).
 
As per the company's filing, in Q2, crude tanker earnings experienced seasonal softness. Overall, seaborne crude trade declined by 3 per cent during this quarter, primarily driven by weak refinery margins. 
 
Meanwhile, spot earnings for capesizes witnessed significant growth of 86 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) while Kamsarmax and Supramax earnings also grew by 17 per cent and 45 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex volatile at 79,550, Nifty at 24,200; IT, Cons Dur gain, Oil drags

market stocks us market share market bullish

NHPC shares plummet 5% after co reports net profit fall in Q2FY25

Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard share price hits 5% lower circuit as Q2 margins take a hit

Stock Market, Market

SAIL shares melt 7% on weak Q2FY25 results; PAT slips 31%, revenue down 17%

Gold, jewellery

Gold rate today: Analyst advises 'Sell on rally' for Gold post Fed rate cut

 
Capesize refers to a category of large bulk carrier ships used primarily for transporting heavy bulk commodities such as coal, iron ore, and grain across long distances.
 
Kamsarmax and Supramax are two popular vessel sizes in the dry bulk shipping sector, each serving distinct roles within the global shipping industry. 

GE Shipping dividend 

The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.2 per share.
 
The record date fixed for receiving an interim dividend is November 20, 2024. The interim dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or after December 4, 2024.
 
GE Shipping, or Great Eastern Shipping Company, is a private sector shipping company, with a significant presence in the global maritime industry. Founded in 1948, the company is involved in the transportation of a wide range of bulk commodities and provides services in both the tanker and dry bulk sectors. It also operates offshore oil and gas services.
 
In the past one year, GE Shipping shares have gained 68.8 per cent against Sensex's rise of 22.4 per cent

Also Read

Private help may not hasten BharatNet rollout

ITI zooms 25% in 2 days as co-led consortium bags Rs 3k-cr BharatNet deal

market stocks us market share market bullish

NHPC shares plummet 5% after co reports net profit fall in Q2FY25

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor, BFSI

BS BFSI Insight Summit LIVE: GIFT city has attracted plenty of interest, says Ifsca's Dipesh Shah

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex volatile at 79,550, Nifty at 24,200; IT, Cons Dur gain, Oil drags

Canada

Canada ends automatic 10-year tourist visas, tighter rules for entry

Topics : GE Shipping Buzzing stocks MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon