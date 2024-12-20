Business Standard

GE Vernova share price gains 4%, hits all-time high on Rs 400 cr-order win

The rise in GE Vernova share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth over Rs 400 crore from Sterlite Grid 32 Limited

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

GE Vernova share price: GE Vernova T&D India (GE Vernova) shares were in action on Friday, December 20, 2024, as the scrip rose up to 3.73 per cent to hit a fresh record high (all-time high) of Rs 2,197 apiece.
 
The rise in GE Vernova share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth over Rs 400 crore from Sterlite Grid 32 Limited.
 
In an exchange filing, GE Vernova said, “We would like to inform you that GE Vernova T&D India Limited (the Company) has received an order from Sterlite Grid 32 Limited.”
 
 
Under the terms of the order, GE Vernova will be responsible for the supply and supervision of HV Equipment for the TBCB project.
 
The company is expected to deliver the project in 24 months, or 2 years, GE Vernova revealed in a statement.

Earlier this month, GE Vernova secured an order worth approximately Rs 400 crore from Sterlite Power for the supply and supervision of 765KV power transformers and reactors for Khavda.
 
About GE Vernova 
 
GE Vernova is a leading energy equipment manufacturing and services company committed to creating a more sustainable world. With a mission to electrify and decarbonise the planet, GE Vernova's innovative technologies contribute to generating approximately 25 per cent of the world's electricity, underscoring its global impact on the energy sector.
 
Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, GE Vernova was officially launched on April 2, 2024, as an independent entity. It was formed through the merger and spin-off of General Electric's energy businesses—GE Power, GE Renewable Energy, and GE Digital. 
 
The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and advanced energy solutions, to support the efficient generation, transfer, storage, and orchestration of electricity worldwide.
 
The market capitalisation of GE Vernova is Rs 55,114.02 crore, according to BSE. 
 
The 52-week low of GE Vernova share is Rs 425. At 12:30 PM, GE Vernova share was trading 1.63 per cent higher at Rs 2,152.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.53 per cent lower at 78,801.20 levels.

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

