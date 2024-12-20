Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 11:40 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dhanlaxmi Bank share price up 5%; here's what's boosting rally in stock

Dhanlaxmi Bank share price up 5%; here's what's boosting rally in stock

The right issue price set by the board stands at Rs 21 per rights share. The record date for the issue is set as Friday, December 27, 2024

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares rose 5.4 per cent in Friday's trade, logging an intraday high at Rs 42.54 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company's board sanctioned raising Rs 297.54 crore through rights issue with a total issue of 14,16,86,767 rights shares each.
 
Around 11:07 AM, Dhanlaxmi share price was up 3.69 per cent at Rs 41.82 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.02 per cent at 79,205.56. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,058.35 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at Rs 58.70 per share and the 52-week low stood at Rs 28.25 per share.
 
 
The right issue price set by the board stands at Rs 21 per rights share. The record date for the issue is set as Friday, December 27, 2024.
 
On October 22, the board of the Bank held 2024 approving the offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the Bank (the "Rights Equity Shares") for an amount not exceeding 300 crore, by way of a rights issue ("Rights Issue"). 
 
In Q2, the bank's standalone net profit increased 11.44 per cent to Rs 25.81 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 23.16 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Also Read

market stocks us market share market bullish

Exide Industries gains 4% on pact with Hyundai Motor India for EV batteries

mumbai, real estate, commercial building

Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on Anant Raj with 'Buy'; share hits record

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

Bumper debut! Hamps Bio lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit later

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

International Gemmological Institute shares list at 22% premium on bourses

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

BASF jumps 8% after board approves demerger, listing of agricultural biz

Total income jumped 16.25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 380.64 crore in the quarter ended on 30 September 2024.
 
The bank's operating profit before provisions and contingencies surged 88.23 per cent to Rs 33.13 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.
 
Dhanlaxmi Bank, established in 1927 and headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala, is a private-sector bank in India offering a wide range of financial services, including retail and corporate banking, loans, insurance, and wealth management. With a strong network of branches and ATMs across the country, the bank focuses on providing customer-centric solutions and leveraging technology for innovative digital banking services. 
 
Known for its transparency and personalized approach, Dhanlaxmi Bank continues to strengthen its position in the Indian banking sector by adapting to evolving market trends and delivering exceptional customer experiences.
 
In the past one year, Dhanlaxmi Bank shares have gained 39.4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 12 per cent. 

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 100 pts lower at 79,100; Oil, Metal, Health climb, IT, financials drag

IPO

Ventive Hospitality IPO opens; check GMP, recommendation and other details

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Carraro India IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band; Should you subscribe?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Sagility India soars 5%, hits record high as Jefferies initiates with 'Buy'

broker, stock market

Sunflag Iron hits new high on healthy outlook; stock zooms 58% in one month

Topics : Buzzing stocks Dhanlaxmi Bank BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon