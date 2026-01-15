Geopolitical turmoil, weak rupee cloud oil and gas sector outlook

By end-September 2027, the European Commission plans to fully phase out the EU’s imports of all Russian gas and LNG, with Russian LNG imports to end by December 2026. The Venezuela situation and political turmoil in Iran could add elements of unpredictability to the situation, along with threats of US tariffs.

Low crude oil prices allow oil marketing companies (OMCs) to report better marketing margins, and LPG under-recovery has declined sharply from over ₹100 per cylinder to ₹30–50 per cylinder in Q3FY26. But there are fears of adverse excise hikes.

India’s overall gas demand edged up 1.6 per cent YoY in November 2025 (led by recovery in LNG demand), but is still down 3.8 per cent YoY in the April–November 2025 period due to a decline in domestic gas output, and LNG demand is affected by high spot LNG prices. India’s total gas demand in October–November 2025 was flat YoY at 192.4 mmscmd (million metric standard cubic metres per day). Asian spot LNG moderated recently and may normalise further as global LNG supply capacity is set to rise 30–40 per cent over three to four years beginning the second half of calendar year 2026 (H2CY26). But as of now, spot LNG prices are higher compared to alternatives.

Lower spot LNG could be positive for all gas companies, particularly Gujarat Gas, given its 20–30 per cent dependence on spot LNG. Petronet LNG also stands to benefit greatly from lower spot LNG. The city gas distribution (CGD) sector’s total gas demand increased month-on-month to 46.4 mmscmd in November 2025 (versus 44.2 mmscmd in October 2025).

For CGD companies, the weak rupee and Henry Hub price volatility present challenges. Lower allocation of APM (administered price mechanism) gas and new well gas shortages are other concerns. Gujarat Gas had the least Henry Hub exposure in Q2FY26 (2 per cent), while Mahanagar Gas (MGL) had the most (34 per cent).

Given the revised unified zonal tariff effective from January 1, 2026, Indraprastha Gas (IGL) may enjoy an EBITDA margin boost of ₹0.9 per scm (standard cubic metre). MGL is likely to face a margin contraction of ₹0.3 per scm, while Gujarat Gas’s margins should be unaffected. MGL may need to raise prices to offset its HH exposure. MGL’s volumes, however, may see 10–11 per cent compound annual growth rate over FY25–28, and EBITDA margin pressure is discounted to some extent by the share price.

GAIL’s valuations have corrected sharply from September 2024 highs, and the stock may have limited downside given historical valuations, and given that it is a dividend play with good free cash flows (FCF). Transmission tariff revision, effective from January 2026, would raise FY27 profit after tax (PAT), and transmission volumes are set to rise in FY27 after one-off disruptions in FY26. Further rationalisation of natural gas taxation may be a positive. But Q3FY26 marketing and LPG margins are expected to be weaker, petchem is likely to continue reporting losses, and EBITDA is seen flat YoY and down sequentially.

Gujarat Gas would be competitive versus propane if spot LNG falls significantly from current levels, enabling it to substitute industrial demand currently met by propane. There could be an expansion of CNG demand in new geographical areas. The GSPC group restructuring, expected to be completed over two to three months, will lead to lower tax outgo due to carry-forward losses of GSPC.

Spot LNG normalisation is expected to boost regas volume growth for Petronet and drive volumes for GAIL’s gas transmission business. The Dahej terminal capacity expansion (from 17.5 to 22.5 million metric tonnes per annum by March 2026) leaves Petronet well placed in this scenario. The ₹20,000 crore capex plans in the petchem business do raise concerns since this is currently unattractive. Adjusted EBITDA is likely to rise on better volumes, with Dahej utilisation at about 96 per cent in Q3FY26.