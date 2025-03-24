Monday, March 24, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Gland Pharma jumps 6% on multiple bulk deals; check buyers' detail here

Gland Pharma jumps 6% on multiple bulk deals; check buyers' detail here

According to NSE bulk deal data, Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of VIEIF purchased 0.83 million shares

drugs, pharma

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gland Pharma shares jumped 5.8 percent in the morning deals, logging an intraday high at ₹1,664.4 per share. The stock advanced after multiple bulk deals. 
 
Around 10:50 AM, Gland Pharma share price was up 3.51 per cent at ₹1,627.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.03 per cent at 77,695.11. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹26,767.15 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,220.95 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹1,412 per share.
 
According to NSE bulk deal data, Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of VIEIF purchased 0.83 million shares, and Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund bought 1.01 million shares in Gland Pharma at an average price of ₹1,588.69 per share.  ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 900pts higher at 77,800; Nifty above 23,600
 
 
In Q3, the company's revenue de-grew 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,384 crore as compared to ₹1,545.15 crore. The company profit for the period stood at ₹204.692 crore as compared to ₹191.856 crore a year ago. 
 
The company' reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), on the other hand, grew 1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹360 crore, and margins stood at 26 per cent, 300 basis points (bps) growth. 

Also Read

pharma medicine drugs

Nifty Pharma tanks 3% on Trump's tariff threat; Zydus, Lupin down upto 10%

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Gland Pharma shares slip 5% on disappointing revenue growth in Q3

Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma Q3 result: Net profit rises 7% to Rs 205 cr as expenses drop

Pharma companies, Pharma

USFDA issues Establishment Inspection Report to Gland Pharma; stock up 3%

Stocks, shares, stock maket

Stocks to Watch, Dec 26: IOC, Gland Pharma, BPCL, Ramky Infra, Ceigall

 
In the base business, the US de-grew 12 per cent YoY to ₹713.5 crore due to a postponement of supplies of blood thinner, Enoxaparin to the next quarter. Rest of world (RoW) reported 6 per cent Y-o-Y growth to ₹167 crore, while the domestic business de-grew 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹56 crore.  
 
Established in Hyderabad, India in 1978, Gland Pharma has grown over the years from a contract manufacturer [HK1] of small volume liquid parenteral products, to become one of the largest and fastest growing generic injectables manufacturing companies, with a global footprint across 60 countries, including the US, Europe, Canada, Australia, India and other markets. 
 
The company operates primarily under a business-to-business (B2B) model and does pharmaceutical research and development, manufacturing and marketing of complex injectables. It has a professional management team and one of its promoters, Shanghai Fosun Pharma, is a global pharmaceutical major.
 
In the past one year, Gland Pharma shares have lost 12 per cent against Sensex's rise of 6 per cent. 

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 900pts higher at 77,800; Nifty above 23,600; Financials, Realty up

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

NCC shares up 5% on receiving LoA from Bihar Medical for ₹1,480-cr project

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

CarTrade zooms over 450% in 2 years after tanking 79% against issue price

share market stock market trading

Paradeep Parivahan makes negative debut, lists at 20% discount on BSE SME

stock market trading

Transrail Lighting shares shrug off anchor lock-in expiry, rally 6%

Topics : Gland Pharma BSE Sensex buzzing stock Buzzing stocks NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon