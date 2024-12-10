Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Glenmark Pharma zooms 4% on positive antibody drug trials; check details

Glenmark Pharma zooms 4% on positive antibody drug trials; check details

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 4.1 per cent at Rs 1,576.75 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Representational Image

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 4.1 per cent at Rs 1,576.75 per share on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade. This came after the company disclosed that phase 1 study of Trispecific TREAT Antibody, ISB 2001, showed high overall response rate (ORR) with durable responses and favorable safety profile in patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. 
 
New York headquartered, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), an alliance of Glenmark Pharma and its subsidiary Ichnos Sciences presented first-time clinical data from the early dose-escalation portion of its phase 1 study of ISB 2001 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). 
 
 
ISB 2001 is an investigational trispecific TREAT antibody for the treatment of RRMM that targets BCMA and CD38 on myeloma cells and CD3 on T cells. BCMA and CD38 are both targets for therapeutic drugs used to treat multiple myeloma. 
 
Initial results from 20 patients treated demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 75 per cent (15/20) across all doses tested, with a stringent complete remission (sCR) and complete remission (CR) rate of 20 per cent. 
 
The ORR was 83 per cent among the 18 patients treated at active doses, including sCR/CR rate of 22 per cent. The safety profile was mild with good tolerability, comparing favorably with first-generation 1+1 bispecifics, the company said in a statement. 
 
“The data presented today on ISB 2001 highlight its remarkable effectiveness as a novel trispecific-antibody T cell engager,” said Professor Hang Quach, MD, Professor of Haematology at the University of Melbourne and Director of Haematology at St Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne.

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 81,650; Nifty at 24,650; IT, financials gain

IPO

Toss The Coin IPO opens: GMP up 110%; Check price band, lot size, more

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Investors urge RBI to let state govt debt be sold as zero-coupon bonds

initial public offerings

Jungle Camps India IPO opens today: GMP zooms 100%; Check key details here

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

IRB Infrastructure share rises over 4% as Nov toll collection jumps 23% YoY

 
Quach added that the results are impressive and have the potential to revolutionise the treatment landscape for heavily pretreated patients with multiple myeloma who have exhausted currently approved therapies. 
 
Glenmark Pharma’s share price history
On the equities side, glenmark pharma’s stock outperformed the market year to date as it has surged 82 per cent, while gaining 95 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 12 per cent year to date and 16 per cent in a year. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 44,004.42. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 7.80 times and at an earning per share of 199.  
 
At 10:45 AM; the shares of the company were trading 3.02 per cent higher at Rs 1,559.40 a piece. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 81,539.16 level. 
 

Also Read

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy rises 5% after CLSA initiates coverage, sets target at Rs 708 apiece

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Here's why MapmyIndia share price dropped 5% on December 10, details here

Healthcare global

Syngene shares rise over 3% after 8 mn equity changes hand via block deal

LIC

LIC shares dive 3% after premiums struggle in November; key metrics here

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

This smallcap stock up 109% from June low; Vijay Kedia buys 1.2 mn shares

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon