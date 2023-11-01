close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

GNFC, Canara Bank strong on charts; top technical picks by HDFC Securities

As per Vinay Rajani, in the October series, GNFC has seen a long build-up in the derivative segment, which confirms the uptrend

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
Web Exclusive

Vinay Rajani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 6:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty View
Nifty opened higher by 92 points at 19,232.95 but failed to hold on to the gains and ended the last session at 19079.60 with a loss of 61 points.

Nifty witnessed profit booking after registering pullback rally of almost 400 points in the last three trading session. The zone of 19,233-19,333 is expected to remain strong hurdle for the Nifty, while the zone of 18,900-19,000 could offer support.

Buy GNFC | Last close: Rs 691 | Target: Rs 750 | Stop-loss: Rs 629

The stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily chart. Primary trend of the stock is bullish as it is placed above all important moving averages.

Indicators and oscillators have been showing bullish trend for the stock. In the October series, it has seen a long build up in the derivative segment, which confirms the uptrend.

Buy Canara Bank | Last close: Rs 384 | Target: Rs 405 | Stop-loss: Rs 361

The stock has recently registered fresh 52 week high of 387.80 with a jump in volumes. It has remained resilient in the recent market weakness. It has broken out from flag pattern on the weekly chart, which indicates continuation of an primary uptrend.

Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani, CMT (Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst). Views are his own. 

Also Read

Canara Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 3606 cr; NPA down 27%

Canara Bank initiates process to launch IPOs of two non-core arms: Report

Canara Bank Q1FY24 net up 74.81% to Rs 3,534.8 crore, NII up 27.7% YoY

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 07: Yatharth, TD Power, RIL, BoB, GNFC, Zen Tech

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Sebi provides option for InVITs to meet public unitholding requirement

Sebi confirms market ban on 22 entities in stock manipulation case

Voting matters: Shareholder dissent is moderating, says PRIME Database

October tremors: Nifty posts worst decline in 10 months, shows data

APL Apollo, Tata Motors, Lodha seen getting added to MSCI indices

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : GNFC Canara Bank Nifty50 stock market trading technical calls Market technicals

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 6:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN HighlightsIndia Q2 GDP Number

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon