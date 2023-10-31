close
APL Apollo, Tata Motors, Lodha seen getting added to MSCI indices

An analysis by IIFL Securities, shows APL Apollo could see inflows worth $195 mn from passive trackers, followed by Tata Motors ($134 mn) and Lodha ($128 mn)

stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
APL Apollo Tubes, Tata Motors and Macrotech Developers (Lodha) are among 9 stocks seen getting added to MSCI standard indices during the rebalancing exercise in November.

An analysis by IIFL Securities, shows APL Apollo could see inflows worth $195 million from passive trackers, followed by Tata Motors ($134 million) and Lodha ($128 million).

“MSCI will be announcing the results of the November-2023 quarterly review on November 14. As we believe the price cutoff is behind, we have populated our final list of expectations. We expect around 32 small cap additions with Unichem Lab, Precision Camshafts, Gateway Distriparks and Prudent Corporate Advisory Services,” said Sriram Velayudhan, senior vice-president,  Alternative Research, IIFL-Institutional Equities.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries (estimated selling worth $183 million), Infosys ($122 million) and Larsen & Toubro ($85 million) could see a slight reduction in their weightage in the MSCI index.

Making an entry: The cumulative inflows into the nine stocks will be $1.6 bn
New additions Estimated inflows ($ mn)
APL Apollo Tubes 195
Tata Motors 134
Lodha 128
Tata Communications 132
Persistent Systems 219
Indusind Bank 303
Polycab India 162
One 97 Communications 144
Suzlon 195
Source: IIFL Alternative Research; MSCI

Topics : MSCI indices Tata Motors APL Apollo Tubes Lodha Developers Macrotech Developers Market news

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

