APL Apollo, Tata Motors, Lodha seen getting added to MSCI indices

APL Apollo Tubes, Tata Motors and Macrotech Developers (Lodha) are among 9 stocks seen getting added to MSCI standard indices during the rebalancing exercise in November.

An analysis by IIFL Securities, shows APL Apollo could see inflows worth $195 million from passive trackers, followed by Tata Motors ($134 million) and Lodha ($128 million).

“MSCI will be announcing the results of the November-2023 quarterly review on November 14. As we believe the price cutoff is behind, we have populated our final list of expectations. We expect around 32 small cap additions with Unichem Lab, Precision Camshafts, Gateway Distriparks and Prudent Corporate Advisory Services,” said Sriram Velayudhan, senior vice-president, Alternative Research, IIFL-Institutional Equities.