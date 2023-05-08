Gold declines Rs 325 to Rs 60,925 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 965

Also Read Jewellers see 40% jump in sales on Akshaya Tritiya despite high gold prices India's gold demand in Jan-Mar drops by 17% due to high prices: WGC Gold, silver prices unchanged today; yellow metal trading at Rs 53,950 Gold prices jump to six-month peak in thin trade ahead of Fed minutes Gold prices decline in early trade, at Rs 55,040; silver rates unchanged Strong fourth quarter perks up Paytm stock; stock jumps nearly 5% Share of foreign currency assets in overseas securities rises to 81% Blackstone's delisting offer for India's R Systems International fails Two Adani group stocks decline by daily limit as MSCI trims weight Reducing pie: Promoter pledging dips during March quarter, shows data

Gold price declined ~325 to ~60,925 per 10 gram on Monday. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at ~61,250 per 10 gram. Silver also declined ~965 to ~76,315 per kg on Monday. In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at $2,022 per ounce while silver was flat at $25.65 per ounce.Gold prices traded higher in Asian trading hours on Monday as the yellow metal got support from weaker US dollar."Markets are really just discounting the aftermath of last Friday's payrolls report," which came on very strong and knocked gold off its highs, said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities. Prices are about 3 per cent lower from near record levels reached last week.