Outstanding promoter pledging dips during March quarter, shows report

Shares pledged by promoters, as a percentage of total promoter holdings, fell to 1.3 per cent from 1.6 per cent at the end of December 2022, according to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE). Shares pledged by promoters as a percentage of total equity fell to 0.64 per cent from 0.83 per cent.

Outstanding promoter pledges declined during the March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) as companies, Adani Ports & SEZ and Adani Transmission among them, saw a reduction in such shares.