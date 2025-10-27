Monday, October 27, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / GPT Infra shares soar 13% on ₹195-crore order win; details here

GPT Infra shares soar 13% on ₹195-crore order win; details here

GPT Infraprojects shares rose 13 per cent on ₹195-crore contract from Terminal Industriel Polyvalent de San Pedro, Ivory Coast

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Shares of GPT Infraprojects rose over 13 per cent after it received a ₹195 crore contract from Terminal Industriel Polyvalent de San Pedro, Ivory Coast, for a conveyor belt system at the port of the Ivory Coast.
 
The civil construction company's stock rose as much as 13.1 per cent during the day to ₹117 per share, the biggest intraday rise since March 27 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 12 per cent higher at ₹115.9 apiece, compared to a 0.39 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:30 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 28 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 17 per cent this year, compared to a 9.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. GPT Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,443.72 crore. 
 

GPT Infra bags ₹195-crore order in Ivory Coast

GPT Infraprojects has secured an international contract worth around ₹195 crore (approximately €18.9 million) from Terminal Industriel Polyvalent de San Pedro, Ivory Coast, according to an exchange filing. 
 
The order involves detailed engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a conveyor belt system as part of the Phase 2 development works connecting SOCIM and the Terminal Industriel Polyvalent de San Pedro (TIPSP). The project is expected to be completed within 12 months, the company said in the statement.

GPT Infra Q1 results recap

GPT Infraprojects reported a 32.2 per cent year-on-year jump in standalone total income at ₹316 crore, driven by strong execution in its infrastructure business and continued momentum in the concrete sleeper segment. Standalone Ebitda rose 21.5 per cent YoY to ₹41.8 crore, while net profit grew 29.1 per cent to ₹22.6 crore.
 
On a consolidated basis, the company posted total revenue of ₹321.5 crore, up 32.2 per cent YoY. Consolidated Ebitda grew 36.6 per cent to ₹45.9 crore, and profit after tax (after minority interest) jumped 39.9 per cent to ₹23.5 crore, with a PAT margin of 7.31 per cent. 
 
Incorporated in 1980, GPT Infraprojects is the flagship entity of the Kolkata-based GPT Group. A leading player in the infrastructure space, the company operates through two key segments – Infrastructure and Sleeper. Since its foray into the infrastructure sector in 2004, GPT has emerged as a key railway-focused EPC player, specialising in the execution of large-scale civil projects such as railway bridges and road overbridges (ROBs).
   

Topics : Markets Buzzing stocks Budget and Markets Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

