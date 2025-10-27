Monday, October 27, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Brigade Hotel shares rally as Q2 profit jumps 58%; results breakdown here

Brigade Hotel shares rally as Q2 profit jumps 58%; results breakdown here

Brigade Hotel shares rose 8 per cent after it reported a 57.97 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit

Brigade Hotel share price in focus after Q2 results

Brigade Hotels Share

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. rose nearly 8 per cent on Monday after it reported a 57.97 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit, driven by steady growth in business.
 
The hospitality company's stock rose as much as 7.9 per cent during the day to ₹87.79 per share, the biggest intraday rise since August 8 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.2 per cent higher at ₹85.5 apiece, compared to a 0.56 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:42 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose to the highest level since September 16 this year and currently trade at 26 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen nearly 6 per cent since its listing on July 31. Brigade Hotel has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,252.59 crore.  
 

Brigade Hotel Q2 results 

The Bengaluru-based company reported a 57.9 per cent rise in net profit to ₹10.6 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to ₹6.71 crore in the same period last year.

Also Read

GPT Infra shares in focus today

GPT Infra shares soar 13% on ₹195-crore order win; details here

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee trades flat amid easing US-China trade tensions; opens at 87.84/$

Lenskart IPO

Lenskart IPO opens Oct 31; sets price band at ₹382-402: Check key details

UBS

UBS finds emerging markets attractive; India among preferred bets

Dollar, rupee, dollar vs rupee

Rupee gives up early gains to end near 2-month high; closes at 87.84/$

 
The company’s net revenue in Q2FY26 stood at ₹129.8 crore, up 19.69 per cent from ₹108.44 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations stood at ₹125.72 crore, up 16.51 per cent from ₹107.9 crore. Ebitda stood at ₹41 crore, a growth of 9 per cent over Q2FY25. 
 
Geographically, Bengaluru continued to lead performance, with ARR (average room rate) up 19 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹7,316 to ₹8,738 and RevPAR increasing from ₹5,959 to ₹6,807. Ibis Mysuru, which became operational in Q3FY25, is also ramping up well, with occupancy at 61.4 per cent.
 
BHVL has a portfolio of nine operating hotels across Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kochi (Kerala), Mysuru (Karnataka), and GIFT City (Gujarat) with 1,604 keys. The hotels are operated by global marquee hospitality companies such as Marriott, Accor, and InterContinental Hotels Group, and fall into the upper-upscale, upscale, upper-midscale, and midscale segments.

Brigade Hotel management commentary

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving RevPAR growth across the existing portfolio while expanding our footprint. We expect 45 keys to become operational in FY27. We are committed to strengthening our footprint in high-potential geographies, backed by a healthy pipeline of new keys and robust brand partnerships,” said Nirupa Shankar, managing director of BHVL. 
 
“Our emphasis on driving RevPAR through enhanced pricing strategies, guest experience, and asset optimisation remains central to our approach. We will continue to build on our strong foundation with a clear focus on strategic growth, operational excellence, and market expansion,” added Shankar.
 

More From This Section

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, HDFC Bank, SBI lift Sensex 550 pts; Nifty above 25,950; SMIDs gain

Coforge

Coforge gains 6% as analysts turn bullish after Q2, see up to 36% upside

life insurance, insurance

PB Fintech Q2 preview: PAT may rise 145% YoY, rev 48%; GST impact in focus

real estate

Sobha vs DLF vs Brigade: Top real estate stock for your portfolio

dividend stocks today

Last day! Infosys, 9 other stocks turn ex-dividend today; do you own any?

Topics : Markets Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty Q2 results corporate earnings Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon