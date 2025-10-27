Brigade Hotel shares rally as Q2 profit jumps 58%; results breakdown here

Shares of Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. rose nearly 8 per cent on Monday after it reported a 57.97 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit, driven by steady growth in business.
The hospitality company's stock rose as much as 7.9 per cent during the day to ₹87.79 per share, the biggest intraday rise since August 8 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.2 per cent higher at ₹85.5 apiece, compared to a 0.56 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:42 AM.
Shares of the company rose to the highest level since September 16 this year and currently trade at 26 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen nearly 6 per cent since its listing on July 31. Brigade Hotel has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,252.59 crore.
Brigade Hotel Q2 results
The Bengaluru-based company reported a 57.9 per cent rise in net profit to ₹10.6 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to ₹6.71 crore in the same period last year.
The company’s net revenue in Q2FY26 stood at ₹129.8 crore, up 19.69 per cent from ₹108.44 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations stood at ₹125.72 crore, up 16.51 per cent from ₹107.9 crore. Ebitda stood at ₹41 crore, a growth of 9 per cent over Q2FY25.
Geographically, Bengaluru continued to lead performance, with ARR (average room rate) up 19 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹7,316 to ₹8,738 and RevPAR increasing from ₹5,959 to ₹6,807. Ibis Mysuru, which became operational in Q3FY25, is also ramping up well, with occupancy at 61.4 per cent.
BHVL has a portfolio of nine operating hotels across Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kochi (Kerala), Mysuru (Karnataka), and GIFT City (Gujarat) with 1,604 keys. The hotels are operated by global marquee hospitality companies such as Marriott, Accor, and InterContinental Hotels Group, and fall into the upper-upscale, upscale, upper-midscale, and midscale segments.
Brigade Hotel management commentary
“Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving RevPAR growth across the existing portfolio while expanding our footprint. We expect 45 keys to become operational in FY27. We are committed to strengthening our footprint in high-potential geographies, backed by a healthy pipeline of new keys and robust brand partnerships,” said Nirupa Shankar, managing director of BHVL.
“Our emphasis on driving RevPAR through enhanced pricing strategies, guest experience, and asset optimisation remains central to our approach. We will continue to build on our strong foundation with a clear focus on strategic growth, operational excellence, and market expansion,” added Shankar.