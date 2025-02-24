Monday, February 24, 2025 | 02:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GSK Pharma hits 3-month high in weak market; surges 32% in 7 days

GSK Pharma hits 3-month high in weak market; surges 32% in 7 days

GSK Pharma share price: The company's consolidated net profit jumped multifold to Rs 230 crore as compared to Rs 46 crore a year ago in the December quarter

gsk pharma

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (GSK Pharma) share price hit a three-month high of Rs 2,640 as it surged 5 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent at 74,560 at 01:14 PM.
 
In the past seven trading days, the stock of the pharma company has rallied 32 per cent after it demonstrated a strong growth and sustained profitability for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25). GSK Pharma shares are trading at their highest level since November 7, 2024.
 
The company's consolidated net profit jumped multifold to Rs 230 crore as compared to Rs 46 crore a year ago. The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 949.42 crore as against Rs 805.26 crore, clocking a rise of 17.9 per cent. The healthy performance was largely driven by robust volume growth in the general medicine segment and a continued scale-up in vaccine offtake.
 
 
Adjusting for the one-off item, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expanded 270bp year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 29.7 per cent due to lower employee expenses, offset by higher other expenses.
 
The management said the quarter saw strong performance across key product portfolios. Flagship brands within the general medicines portfolio including Augmentin, Ceftum, and T-bact strengthened their market positions with share gains. The company's innovative Respiratory portfolio, led by Nucala and Trelegy, achieved robust growth, further expanding patient access across India.

In the vaccines segment, GSK maintained its leadership in the self-pay private market for Paediatric vaccines. The adult vaccines division continues to gain momentum with Shingrix (Herpes Zoster Vaccine – recombinant, adjuvanted) as the company spearheads the expansion of adult immunisation in India.
 
GSK Pharma would be launching two assets in the gyneac cancer segment (endometrial cancer and ovarian cancer) in India in H1FY26. The company is implementing efforts to build an ecosystem for adult vaccination through educating healthcare practitioners. It is making efforts to sustain Ebtida margin going forward, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.
 
Volume growth in generic business would be sustained, going forward, due to strong brand equity, improved MR productivity, and the launch of line extensions in big brands. The vaccine segment reported 15 per cent Y-o-Y growth, driven by strong growth items like Boostrix, Variritix, and Fluarix. In addition, GSK Pharma is intensifying its efforts to increase adult immunization through campaigns, awareness drives, and increasing touchpoints through medical practitioners and hospitals, which will propel Shingrix's growth, the brokerage firm said.
 
In India, interest in adult or adolescent vaccination has historically been low despite the Universal Immunisation Programme’s success. However, Covid-19 vaccination initiatives have added momentum to discussions around adult vaccination.
 
With increased life expectancy and a growing geriatric population in India, healthy ageing is emerging as a key focus area. A major intervention for healthy ageing continues to be preventive health led by vaccination strategies. Adult vaccination is in a nascent stage in India with a large potential for growth. For instance, the virus that causes Shingles affects over 90 per cent of adults and may get reactivated in the form of shingles disease, GSK Pharma said in its FY24 annual report.
 

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

