Havells vs Voltas vs Blue Star? Hot stocks for a cool summer; strategy here

India is in the middle of one of its hottest summer seasons, with temperatures soaring up to 45 degrees in certain states. Last month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned
that the country could witness a much hotter summer this year, with nearly twice the usual number of heatwave days.
IMD said the north-western region experiences 5 - 6 heatwave days during summer, however, this year it could witness up to 12 heatwave days, which is double than normal. That apart, IMD has predicted above normal temperatures in most parts of the country, except west peninsular India, some parts of east-central and east India, during the April - June period.
Meanwhile, on the BSE and the NSE, shares of consumer durables companies were seen trading with a negative bias for the second straight trading session. On Wednesday, shares of Voltas, Blue Star and Havells India declined up to 5 per cent in an otherwise strong market after Havells India sounded caution on the demand for cooling products.
Analysts attributed the weak secondary sales of cooling products to a delayed summer, especially in the southern region and high inflation.
Will the current dip in stock prices be a temporary phenomenon, and the stock rebound on hopes of higher demand going ahead? Here's a trading strategy in key consumer durables stocks, with key support and resistance levels as per technical charts.
Voltas
Bias: Cautiously Positive
Current Price: ₹1,294
Upside Potential: 23.7%
Support: ₹1,251; ₹1,182
Resistance: ₹1,350; ₹1,400; ₹1,455; ₹1,553 Voltas stock
is seen trading below its short-term moving averages, such as the 20-Daily Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA; which in general is a negative sign. The stock, however, has consistently found support around its 100-Weekly Moving Average (100-WMA) and the super trend line support on the monthly scale since the start of this calendar year. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
The 100-WMA support stands at ₹1,251, and the super trend line support at ₹1,182. Thus, the overall bias for Voltas is likely to remain cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above this support zone. On the upside, the stock needs to trade consistently above ₹1,350 levels for the sentiment to turn favourable.
As such, the stock can then potentially attempt a rally towards ₹1,600 levels. Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,400, ₹1,455 and ₹1,553 levels, shows the chart.
Havells India
Bias: Positive
Current Price: ₹1,596
Upside Potential: 20.3%
Support: ₹1,565; ₹1,531; ₹1,500
Resistance: ₹1,695; ₹1,723; ₹1,777 Havells India stock
is seen correcting after an over 20 per cent rally in the recent trading sessions. As per the Fibonacci 38.2 per cent and 50 per cent retracement levels, the stock is anticipated to find support around ₹1,565 and ₹1,531 levels. The lower end of the support coincides with the 20-DMA and the 100-WMA, which stands around ₹1,538 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Going ahead, the overall bias for the stock is expected to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹1,500 levels, as key momentum oscillators on the weekly chart have seen positive crossovers. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,920 levels.
Interim resistance for the stock can be anticipated around its 200-DMA at ₹1,695 levels, followed by ₹1,723 and ₹1,777 levels.
Blue Star
Bias: Negative
Current Price: ₹1,930
Downside Risk: 20.2%
Support: ₹1,867; ₹1,810; ₹1,716; ₹1,656
Resistance: ₹2,010; ₹2,030; ₹2,090 Blue Star stock
is seen trading at its key long-term support - the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹1,911; and coincides, with the super trend line support at ₹1,924 on the daily chart. In late January, Blue Star stock tested its 200-DMA support and then bounced back. Similarly, the super trend line has been providing able support for the stock this month. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Historical chart shows that Blue Star last closed below its 200-DMA on August 12, 2022. Post the breakout then, the stock witnessed a mega rally, and zoomed almost 400 per cent to a high of ₹2,388 in January 2025. Earlier this month on April 7, the stock briefly cracked below its 200-DMA as it hit a low of ₹1,656, but eventually managed to close above the key moving average.
With key momentum oscillators on the long-term chart showing signs of an impending weakness at the counter, the stock may well break the 200-DMA this time around. As such, the chart hints that the stock can potentially crack to ₹1,540 levels. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,867, ₹1,810, ₹1,716 and ₹1,656 levels. In case of a pullback, the stock is expected to face resistance around ₹2,010 and ₹2,030 and ₹2,090 levels.
Whirlpool of India
Bias: Neutral
Current Price: ₹1,138
Upside Potential: 16.9%
Downside Risk: 20.9%
Support: ₹1,060; ₹1,015; ₹985
Resistance: ₹1,220; ₹1,260; ₹1,330
Post the massive 20 per cent negative gap-down from levels of ₹1,576 on January 30, 2025, Whirlpool stock
drifted lower and hit a low at ₹900 in early March. Thereafter, the stock has gradually recovered some of its lost ground, but still trades below the gap-down level of ₹1,260. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Technically, the overall bias for Whirlpool is expected to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹1,260. The medium-term chart suggests that the stock may potentially spurt to ₹1,330; beyond which a rally seems unlikely for now. Interim resistance for the stock can be seen at ₹1,220 levels.
On the downside, near support for the stock stands at ₹1,060, ₹1,015 and ₹985 levels. Break and sustained trade below these support levels can potentially trigger a re-test of ₹900 levels.